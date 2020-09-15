Adam Dowdell body found: Alabama State University sophomore student from Alabaster missing a week after leaving dorm for ATM, body found on Monday.

Update: Montgomery and ASU police about 2:45 p.m. Monday responded to the 800 block of Hutchinson Street after receiving a report of a possible body found. The body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. After further investigation, the body was officially identified as Adam Dowdell Jr., said Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman.

Original post: Foul play? An Alabama college student remains missing nearly a week after leaving his dorm room to go to an ATM, according to reports.

Adam ‘Belle’ Dowdell, a 22-year-old sophomore at Alabama State University has not returned to the college in Montgomery since walking out of his dorm late Tuesday with another student to get cash, the Birmingham News reports.

‘I just want my child back,’ Dowdell’s mother, Toya Cohill of Alabaster told the media outlet.

Adam Dowdell a second year student at ASU was a graduate of Montevallo High School had been missing since Sept 8 AL reports.

Dowdell’s siblings last spoke to him on Tuesday, Cohill said. She then started getting messages from friends early Wednesday saying he hadn’t returned or reached out to anyone else at the college.

Everybody Please Retweet This Adam Dowdell Jr. Been Missing Since Tuesday. We Need Help Finding Him. If you have any details on his location please DM ME ASAP #myasu pic.twitter.com/ir89SEcxG3 — JayBo🥶 (@JadenBo5) September 10, 2020

Did not take his book bag or a cellphone charger

Of note, Dowdell did not take his book bag or a cellphone charger, two items he wouldn’t have intentionally left behind, his mother said.

‘His phone may get down to 1 or 2 percent but he never lets it go dead,’ Cohill said.

Cohill and other relatives have since traveled to Montgomery, but were unable to track Dowdell’s phone because its location setting was turned off and the device is dead.

‘I’ve slept three hours a day,’ the missing Alabama college student’s mother said, adding that someone fired shots at friends and family who were passing out fliers about her son’s disappearance late Friday.

Cohill said it’s unusual for Dowdell to go days without speaking to relatives.

‘From my mama to my daughter to my son, somebody’s going to talk to him every day,’ she said. ‘This is not like him. I can’t even explain the hurt.’

Alabama State University police were notified Wednesday that Dowdell was possibly missing. Campus police have since opened an ‘active, ongoing’ investigation into his disappearance, a university spokesman told the Birmingham News in a statement. An ASU spokesman said Dowdell had not been located as of Monday afternoon.

No arrests

Montgomery Police Department has distributed Dowdell’s information to officers to assist the investigation. It remained unclear if foul play had been suspected.

Investigators said the circumstances of Dowdell’s death remain under investigation. No arrests have been made at this time and no additional information is being released.

Dowdell had been described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing about 160 pounds with brown eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call ASU police at (334) 229-4400.