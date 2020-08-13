: About author bio at bottom of article.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar 35 week pregnant California woman killed by drunk driver, Courtney Pandolfi in Anaheim. U nborn child critical condition. Prior DUI arrests.

A 23-year-old pregnant woman was killed by an allegedly intoxicated driver in California, Tuesday night according to reports. The woman’s unborn child remains in critical condition.

Yesenia Lisette Aguilar was walking on a sidewalk with her husband in Anaheim when she was struck at about 7:30 p.m. by a Jeep driven by 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi of Garden Grove.

Aguilar, who was 35 weeks pregnant, died at UCI Medical Center, losangeles cbs reports.

Her daughter was delivered via cesarean section. The premature newborn is listed in critical condition in the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit, police said Wednesday.

Pandolfi, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital with minor to moderate injuries. Police say she appeared to be under the influence of either drugs or alcohol.

‘I am living a nightmare and I hope to wake up soon.’

A GoFundMe page set up for Aguilar’s family, which had raised nearly $40,000 by late Wednesday, said the baby is ‘fighting for her life.’

‘We ask you keep Adalyn Rose ( Yesenias daughter) and her family in your prayers,’ read the fundraiser in part.

Aguilar’s husband was uninjured in the crash, cops said.

Told the grieving father, James Alvarez via KTLA, ‘I am living a nightmare and I hope to wake up soon.’ Adding, ‘but I am accepting the reality she’s gone.’

Pandolfi, who has two prior DUI arrests, was placed under arrest at the hospital for vehicular manslaughter and charged with suspicion of murder, DUI drugs causing bodily injury and driving on a suspended license, police said.

Police said the suspect may also ‘face a murder charge’, pending a thorough investigation, abc7 reported.

It remained unclear what previous punishment the DUI driver received for previous drunk driving infractions and how she continued to be eligible to hold a driver’s license.

Pandolfi is being held in Orange County Jail on $1 million bond.