Sarmistha Sen Plano, Texas cancer researcher & mom of two murdered while on daily run along Chisholm Trail. Bakari Moncrief arrested as possible suspect.

A cancer researcher and mother-of-two who emigrated to Texas from India was murdered while on her daily jog Saturday morning. Authorities have since arrested a suspect according to reports.

Sarmistha Sen, 43, was found dead by a passerby at about 7 a.m. near a creek along the Chisholm Trail in the Dallas suburb of Plano, Fox 4 reports.

Police did not reveal the manner of death but classified it as murder.

About the same time Sen was discovered, police received a call for a nearby home burglary and arrested 29-year old Bakari Moncrief – who is also considered a suspect in Sen’s death. Police believe Moncrief did not know the victim in what they consider was a random attack.

Moncrief is being held on $1 million bond on the burglary charge as police investigate his possible link to the murder.

A promise of a better future

‘We have our suspicions, but we have to have proof,’ said Plano Police Officer David Tilley, according to Fox 4.

‘And that’s what they’re looking for right now is trying to obtain proof as to whether or not this individual is or is not responsible for her death.’

Sen was a pharmacist and researcher who studied molecular biology and worked with cancer patients.

Sen and her husband, Arindam Roy were married in India in 2004, before moving to Texas to continue her higher education. The couple has two sons – 12-year-old Neil and Ryan, 6.

Sen studied at UT Dallas and University of Birmingham, Alabama and worked on cancer research for most of her career most recently as a clinical research manager at U.T. Southwestern Medical Center.

The mother was an avid runner, according to a biography posted by her family to the website CaringBridge, who ran the Chisolm trail every morning before her children woke up.

‘Sarmistha lived a free and fearless life inspiring many with her infectious energy and carefree smile,’ her bio read.

Passionate about cancer research

‘She was passionate about cancer care and was a lifelong supporter of cancer research,’ it continued.

It remains unclear why the woman was targeted.

Local residents paid tribute to Sen by dropping off pairs of running shoes near the site where she was killed. Neighbors have also planned a memorial run in her honor in the local area for next Saturday morning.