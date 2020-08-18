Bakari Moncrief charged w/ capital murder of Sarmistha Sen Plano, Texas cancer researcher. Man now faces lethal injection if convicted.

A man has been arrested and charged with murdering a Texas cancer researcher and mother of two as she was out for her daily jog, authorities announced Monday.

Bakari Abiona Moncrief, 29, is accused of killing Sarmistha Sen, 43, on Aug. 1 along the Chisholm Trail in the city of Plano and dumping her body near a creek, The Dallas Morning News reported, citing police.

Unidentified weapons were found at the scene and investigators believe Moncrief used them to beat Sen to death, the report said.

Detectives said Moncrief dragged the 43-year-old mother ‘135 feet to the creek under Legacy Drive where she would not likely be found.’

The report said Sarmistha died of ‘blunt force injuries’ from undisclosed murder weapons found at the scene. Detectives said they collected her blood from Moncrief’s shirt and Sarmistha’s DNA off of his body.

DNA tests link suspect to Plano researcher murder victim

Moncrief had been suspected in Sen’s death since he was arrested for breaking into a home near the trail the morning Sen was found.

The suspect was charged with capital murder after DNA tests showed Sen’s blood on his clothes, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sen had emigrated from India to Texas to continue her higher education. She married her husband in India and the couple has two sons.

The mother was an avid runner, according to a biography posted by her family to the website CaringBridge, who ran the Chisolm trail every morning.

‘Sarmistha lived a free and fearless life inspiring many with her infectious energy and carefree smile,’ her bio read.

‘She was passionate about cancer care and was a lifelong supporter of cancer research,’ it continued.

It remains unclear why the female jogger was targeted.

Bond is set at $11 million. If convicted the man as part of Texas laws is eligible for lethal injection.

Local residents continued to pay tribute to Sen in the weeks since her death, dropping off pairs of running shoes near the site where she was killed.