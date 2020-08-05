Orlando Karen racist rant: Florida woman filmed on video repeatedly calling landscapers the N-word in a racist laden tirade. Identity remains unknown.

Here we go again. An Orlando, Florida woman has been captured on video repeatedly calling landscapers the N-word in a racist laden tirade.

Footage posted to Instagram showed the unidentified, blond woman — who social media users dubbed a ‘Karen’ — ( a pejorative description describing entitled middle aged women) shouting along a residential street on Sunday at a crew of landscapers, saying ‘You f–king n—-r b—h.’

‘Here’s the type of s–t we go through, man,’ one of the landscapers says to the camera, as the woman stands on nearby on a sidewalk shouting at them, while another says, ‘We didn’t even do nothing. We out here working—it’s 94 degrees.’

She then comes closer to the landscapers, prompting one of them to call to the neighbors, ‘Hey, can you get this lady?’

‘Yeah you f–king n—-r b—h,’ the woman shouts before others nearby attempt to intervene.

Karen decide to abuse in Florida two Black landscape workers.She had no problem using the N-word.#KarensGoneWild .pic.twitter.com/19HsesJ50f — Black diaspora Voice. (@BlackdiasporaV1) August 2, 2020

‘Oh, yeah!? F–king arrest me!’

‘Have a good day!’ one of the landscapers said to her before they got into their vehicle.

It’s unclear what prompted the altercation.

A second video posted to social media shows at least four Orlando police officers approach the woman as she screams obscenities at them.

‘Oh, yeah!? F–king arrest me, motherf—ker!’ she yells as one of the officers grabs her and places her arms behind her back. ‘F–k you!’ she adds.

Social media responds

The woman was not arrested, but taken to a medical facility for a mental evaluation, a spokeswoman for the Orlando Police Department said Tuesday.

And then there were these comment on social media that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘Is it me or ALL racist people are coming out of the closet? 👀 What is going on?’

‘Because she thinks it is allowed’

‘Wow, I’m sorry y’all had to put up with that. That’s just wrong. I admire your self restraint. Wow unbelievable.’