King Kullen supermarket Massapequa face mask drama starring Long Island Karen. Video captures the moment an anti masker insults & threatens a store worker.

Here we go again. Video has captured the moment a woman insulted and threatened a Long Island supermarket worker — after being told she needed to put on a face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

In the video, a woman, since dubbed Karen (pejorative term used to describe usually middle aged females exercising a kind of white privilege or know it better condemnation of others in a public setting) wearing a grey shirt and black pants yells at another woman who can’t be seen. Long Island Karen, who is not wearing a mask, claims she had a mask on earlier and threatens to beat the employee up for acting like a ‘communist.’

According to the nydailynews the undated incident was recorded at a King Kullen supermarket in Massapequa, and has since gone viral after appearing on social media Saturday night.

As another employee, who is wearing a mask, attempts to intervene, the woman without a mask makes disparaging remarks about the unseen employee’s weight and suggests their weight is the reason they work in a grocery store.

‘Are you kidding me?’ the woman and the employee yell at each other.

‘ Don’t give me this communist crap.’

'We live in America!' the woman yells. 'Don't give me this communist crap.'

‘Seriously?’ asks the employee who is out-of-shot. ‘Because I asked you to put your mask on?’

‘My mask was on!’ says the woman.

‘It wasn’t on!’ the worker responds.

‘My mask was on!’ she replies continuing the argument.

‘Shut the f*** up, you fat b****,’ says the woman as she loses her temper.

‘You’re a fat f***. That’s why you work in a supermarket,’ she yells in a particularly nasty part of the video. ‘That’s why you work in a supermarket, you dumb f***.’

‘Don’t pull your communist bullshit on me. I’ll fucking beat the s*** out of you right here in the f******–’ the woman continues before the video suddenly ends.

The episode comes as grocery stores and other retail locations continues to remain frequent locations for viral videos of people, often times referred to as ‘Karen,’ complaining about wearing masks.

In Arizona, a woman recorded herself destroying an in-store mask display at Target and later said she regretted the consequences. In Minnesota, a couple were banned from all Walmart locations after being accused of wearing red swastika masks to intimidate customers. And there have also been these episodes as well….