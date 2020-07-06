Melissa Rein Lively aka QAnon Karen caught on video destroying a face mask display inside a Scottsdale, Arizona Target store in which she denies the existence of the coronavirus. New video also surfaces pointing to a history of malcontent, racism and existential crises of TBCPR (The Brand Consortium) publicist.

And it continues. A woman since dubbed QAnon Karen by social media has been captured on video destroying a face mask display inside a Target store in Arizona on Sunday, July 5, amid the ongoing coronavirus.

In the footage, Melissa Rein Lively, who runs TBCPR (The Brand Consortium) a public relations company in Scottsdale, can be heard having a meltdown as she points the camera to a display of protective face masks coverings and saying over and over, ‘this shxt is over!!’

‘Finally we meet the end of the road. I’ve been looking forward to this s–t all my f - - king life,’ Lively says in the video, which has been viewed 6.5 million times as of early Monday morning.

The woman approaches the display of masks that are sealed in plastic bags and others open-clothed with no wrapping.

She then slams the masks from the display on the floor while saying, ‘So, Target, I’m not playing anymore f–ing games. This s–t is f–ing over.’

She repeats, ‘This s–t’s over’ then says ‘Yeah, wooh!’

Two Target employees then appear, and one can be heard saying, ‘Excuse me ma’am.’ The employee is interrupted by Lively who says, ‘This is over!’

She asks them ‘Why? You let everybody else do it… I can’t do it because I’m a blonde white woman? That’s wearing a f—ing $40,000 Rolex.’

A second video, which has been viewed 3 million times, (see below) showed the aftermath of the Target mask debacle, police officers are seen inside Lively’s garage, which she also recorded on Instagram Live.

When the officers confront Lively, she informs them saying she is a spokesperson for the White House and wanted the police to ‘call Donald Trump and ask him’ because she can’t share any ‘classified information.’

She added, ‘I was hired to be the QAnon spokesperson.’

‘You’re a spokesperson correct?…I think we have enough here,’ says an officer.

Lively is told to ‘turn around’ and begins yelling ‘you’re doing this to me ’cause I’m Jewish,’ and ‘this is a Nazi f–king game.’

The recording stops there, it’s thought Lively was arrested.

Twitter users began widely talking about QAnon's $40,000 Rolex watch asking why would a 'rich' person like her even shop at Target, while some are calling her out for her mistreatment of Target employees with minimum wage.

Meanwhile, some social media commentators pointed out that her Rolex watch wasn’t real and neither were her claims about being associated with Trump. “This woman’s $40,000 Rolex is probably as fake as those Qanon conspiracies,” said one.

QAnon Karen live report from Target on July 2

On July 2, Lively did a ‘live report’ in Target and said, ‘people are standing around like f*cking idiots because no one wants to come to work because they can collect unemployment.’ She then said, ‘Can you see the line here. Yeah, we’re all f*cking social distancing.’

‘People need to f*cking get it through their head that you have to work for money,’ she said in the video.

A regard of Melissa Lein’s LinkedIn profile bio read, ‘Experienced Chief Executive Officer with a demonstrated history of working in the public relations and communications industry. A strong business development professional skilled in Crisis Communications, Hospitality Industry, Event Management, Media Relations, and Corporate Communications.’

The bio notes her graduating from Arizona University (2003-2007) and studying at Cherry Greek High School.

Lively has volunteered for numerous organizations such as the American Heart Association (2013-present), Make-A-Wish America (2012-present), and Pheonix Children’s Hospital (2010-present).

But there’s more.

Instagram thinks my content is dangerous video

In a video that was uploaded on to social media on the 4th of July Melissa Lively is seen talking to the camera while outdoors in which she says, ‘I’ve got my shades on cause the future is so bright, that you’re gonna wear shades.’

Continuing, ‘But unfortunately Instagram is not letting me have a press conference today. They think my content is dangerous, which couldn’t even further from the truth. So, I guess, all those people who reported me and restricted all my capabilities to post, really had a good plan. But guess what? Q has a better one. So we’ll talk soon. We’ll figure this out. And I’ll be in touch niggxrs!’

The video continues with Lively in an indoor setting in which she apologizes for ‘looking terrible the other day,’ in which she explains she has been crying profusely after ‘so many people were mean to me on the internet.’

‘Racism doesn’t exist anymore after this video!’

Our collective hero proceeds to discuss that she is now intent on ‘cancelling racism forever whether you like it or not.’ Lively explains that the ‘new dictionary’ has been written and ‘racism is over for ever.’

Adding, ‘If you continue to talk about racism after this post, you are racist. It’s you!’ Because it doesn’t exist in the future. It’s gone!’

‘We deleted racism and we can delete you too!’

‘Every single person on this planet is part of one human family. What don’t you understand about it?’

The weekend debacle (is there a more fitting description…?) comes as Arizona continues to post new daily records for positive coronavirus cases. In the last week, the number of cases has risen 4.1 percent. The state has 98,089 positive coronavirus tests since the outbreak began in March.

On Sunday, the Arizona health department reported 3,536 new cases with four deaths.

The biggest hot spot in Arizona is in Phoenix, whose mayor, Kate Gallego, said on ABC’s This Week on Sunday that her city and state may have reopened too soon.

Arizona is one of the nation’s newest hot spots, along with California, Texas and Florida as President Trump who has fiercely rallied against being seen wearing face masks in public continues to downplay to his followers the severity of the ongoing coronavirus as he pushes for the re opening of the economy.