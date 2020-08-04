How? Barrow County teen has scalp torn off after mauled by two...

Joslyn Stinchcomb Winder, Barrow County, Georgia teen mauled by two pitbulls has scalp torn off. Dog owner, Alexandria Torregrossa charged.

A 15-year-old Georgia girl is fighting for her life after being mauled by two pit bulls while going for a walk in her neighborhood over the weekend.

Joslyn Stinchcomb during the attack had her scalp torn off, her left ear bitten off and her trachea damaged following Friday’s mauling in Barrow County, Classic City News reports.

The soon-to-be high school sophomore was strolling in her Winder neighborhood when the dogs began chasing her.

A Barrow County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the scene to find the teenager lying face down against a curb, with one dog grabbing her neck and the other gnawing at her head, according to a police report.

The deputy shot and injured one of the pit bulls as it approached him, scaring the other one off. The dogs were found at their owner’s house and later euthanized.

Teen faces extensive physical challenges

The owner, 29-year-old Alexandria Torregrossa, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct after she returned home.

Come Monday, Joslyn remained in the intensive care unit at an Atlanta hospital. She initially had to be put on a ventilator because of the condition her trachea was left in.

Doctors were able to reattach her ear, but it’s unclear whether she will ever be able to use it again, her aunt, Charity Stinchcomb Montgomery revealed.

They ‘don’t know if she will be able to hear out of that ear,’ Montgomery said.

The girl, a flutist in her school marching band, also lost much of her hair in the attack, and her aunt said there’s a chance it never grows back.

So much nerve damage was done that it ‘may affect her smile, her blinking and other facial expressions,’ Montgomery told Classic City News.

‘There is still so much that we don’t know about her injuries,’ she added, ‘but we know that God knows and that can heal her.’

Joslyn is scheduled to undergo another surgery on Tuesday, in an attempt to repair nerves on the left side of her face, as well as her vocal cords and airway, family members said in a Facebook post.

The family has requested that anyone willing to donate toward medical expenses for Joslyn do so through a PayPal link.