Two Dunkin’ Donuts employees have been fired after refusing to service an Iowa police sergeant wearing a ‘Thin Blue Line’ cap.

Sgt. Paul Parizek, with the Des Moines Police Department, was not in uniform when he went to the donut shop on East 14th Street.

Parizek who had been a steady customer to the shop for two years has since told KXNO’s Morning Rush radio show that he would not be returning.

While the ‘Thin Blue Line’ symbol was initially a call of support for police officers, the symbol has since been co-opted and used by counter-protesters at Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the country decrying police brutality.

Parizek shared that before he could place his order, one of the employees stopped him.

‘We are not going to serve you today,’ the employee said, according to Parizek.

The female employee repeated her statement for the sergeant, who inquired why. It was then that she pointed to his hat.

Parizek left and spoke with the store’s manager, the local franchisee and the corporate office.

The policeman has expressed concern that someone at the location could have tampered with his drink. But while he did say he had no plans on returning, he wasn’t calling on a boycott on the chain.

More from Des Moines (@DMPolice) PIO Sgt. Paul Parizek, “there’s clearly danger if you’re a police officer.” https://t.co/odvqWCXvWP pic.twitter.com/2A3ew5jCmM — Kelsey Kremer (@kelsey_kremer) November 2, 2016

Dunkin Donuts releases statement

‘No one can guarantee me they haven’t been doing something to those products these last four months,’ Parizek said.

Dunkin’ released a statement saying that the employee and another staffer were no longer employed at the shop.

‘We are aware of the incident that took place at the Dunkin’ restaurant, located at 1220 E 14th Street in Des Moines, IA. The employees’ behavior is not consistent with Dunkin’s goal of creating an inclusive, welcoming environment for all our of guests,’ they said in a statement, KCCI reports.

‘Additionally, Dunkin’ respects the efforts of our police force as they work to maintain a safe community for all of us. The franchise owner, who independently owns and operates this restaurant, informs us that the two individuals responsible have been terminated. The franchise owner has also connected with the police officer to apologize for the experience.’

The identity of the two fired workers has not been revealed.

