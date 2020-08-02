Gregory and Rachel Howell who targeted Itzel Lopez Torrance woman & her black boyfriend arrested on hate crime & vandalism charges.

A California husband and wife were arrested Friday on hate crime and vandalism charges after allegedly getting out of their truck at a traffic stop, doing a Nazi salute and shouting “only white lives matter” at a mixed race couple.

Gregory Howell of Carson and Rachel Howell of Seal Beach, both 29, were arrested on vandalism and hate crime charges, the Torrance Police Department said in a press release. Both were released the same day on bail, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office records.

Itzel Lopez of Torrance said she was in the passenger seat while her boyfriend, who is Black, were driving home from her birthday party on the night of July 23 when they noticed two people in a pickup truck following behind them for several minutes, KTLA reported.

She said the pickup truck cut in front of them while approaching a red light at the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Prairie Avenue around 10:30 p.m. in Torrance, Calif. The road rage situation soon escalated and Lopez began recording on her cellphone when a man and woman hopped out of their pickup and approached the vehicle she was riding in.

The video posted on Lopez’s Instagram shows a woman, identified as Rachel Nicole Howell, flipping her the middle finger and shouting ‘all lives matter b****.’ She then yells ‘Only White lives matter.’

Racists in Torrance, California harass a black couple at a red light by saying “only white lives matter” & doing a Nazi salute before damaging their vehicle pic.twitter.com/YpL5SyANSA — 💫 (@RacistSpotlight) July 23, 2020

The man identified as Gregory Howell is shown yelling ‘White power’ and making a Nazi hand salute. He then retrieves a shovel and allegedly hits the victims’ car as they drove away. The driver’s side mirror of the victims’ vehicle was also damaged at some point before Lopez and her boyfriend drove off.

‘We were just in shock. We didn’t know what was going on,’ Lopez told KTLA. ‘Never in my life did I think I was going to experience this. It’s actually really scary. They don’t even know you and they’re willing to hurt you.’

‘We want to get justice because it’s not right. I don’t want them to just go freely and continue to do this to someone else.’

The victims filed a report with the Torrance Police Department the next day on July 23. Arrest warrants were issued on July 24. Both suspects were located and arrested a week later on Friday.

