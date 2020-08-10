Davie murder suicide: Florida 40 year old father shoots dead his terminally ill 11 year old daughter then self. Girl was suffering debilitating illness.

A father shot dead his terminally ill 11-year-old daughter before turning the gun on himself in a murder-suicide in Florida.

The incident took place inside a home located at the 14600 block of Southwest 18th Court just before 9 a.m, NBC Miami reports.

The man, who was in his 40s but has not yet been named, allegedly opened fire on his daughter at their home in Davie at about 9am Monday before shooting himself.

The girl’s mother was preparing breakfast when she heard the gunshots and ran over to find both her daughter and husband with bullet wounds.

The girl was pronounced dead at the scene while the man was transported to Broward County Medical Center, where he also died. The girl’s body was removed from the home shortly after 2 p.m.

BREAKING: A man shot his 11-year-old daughter dead and then shot himself at their Davie home, police say. https://t.co/4Bipk5F5Fw — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) August 10, 2020

Identities not released

Davie police spokesman Lt Mark Leone confirmed the incident and said it was being investigated as a murder suicide.

‘While we were speaking to the mother, we were told that the child has a debilitating, terminal illness, which is a possibility for why this tragic incident occurred,’ Leone told Local 10.

Investigators were seen putting up crime scene tape outside the home in the 14600 block of Southwest 18th Court after the killings.

Authorities have not released the names of the deceased pending notification of family members.

It wasn’t immediately clear what type of illness the 11 year old girl had been suffering from, nor what treatment was being availed to her.