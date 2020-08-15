: About author bio at bottom of article.

Daniel Albert Neja, Florida homeless man lives in empty Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer stadium for weeks undetected. Made luxury suite box his new home.

Living a secret life of splendor. A Florida homeless man is reported having lived in a luxury suite at the Tampa Bay Rowdies soccer stadium for two weeks undetected after sneaking in with a cleaning crew then setting up home inside.

Daniel Albert Neja, 39, was arrested on Sunday after being caught by a cleaning crew at the Al Lang, St Petersburg stadium, the Tampa Bay Times reports.

He had stolen more than $1,000 in clothes from the merchandise store and drunk $250 worth of alcohol before being caught.

He had been living in the 7200 seat stadium since July 26 when, according to a police report, he blended in with cleaning crews to get inside.

Once they left, he stayed behind and went undisturbed for more than two weeks.

In search of a new home

For food, Neja pillaged concession stands. He wore clothes from the merchandise store worth a total of $1,043.

He was discovered finally by a cleaning crew on Sunday, who found his blankets, razors and shaving foam.

Of note, the homeless man of no fixed address was dressed entirely in Rowdies clothing.

Neja was arrested on charges of burglary and resisting an officer without violence. He is now being held in the Pinellas County Jail on a $5,000 bail.

Offered, St Petersburg Police Chief Yolanda Fernandez: ‘A cleaning crew went into one of these suites that no one had gone into for some time due to COVID-19 and noticed there were blankets and shaving cream and a razor.

‘Clearly it appeared someone had been living there.

‘He went into the merchandise store, he went into the food area.

‘So he was wearing the merchandise and just helping himself to the food.’

But there’s more.

The man’s arrest follows Neja pleading guilty last month to breaking into Lutz Elementary School, where he told deputies he did so in search of food, according to an arrest report obtained by WFLA.

