Cenquez Jermaine Perry South Georgia high school football player with Brooks County High School Trojans shot dead while sleeping. Bullets directed from outside his Quitman apartment complex.

A Georgia 17 year old teen was killed early Friday morning after he was shot through the walls of his apartment while he was sleeping.

Cenquez Jermaine Perry, 17, was hit several times by gunshots fired through the outside walls of the building, WTXI reports, citing the Quitman Police Department.

Quitman police requested assistance from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, with investigators recovering multiple shell casings from outside the building. Gunfire was estimated to have emanated at approximately 1:51 a.m outside the Barwick Road Apartment Complex in Quitman, Georgia.

Perry, who played for the Brooks County High School Trojans, was taken to the South Georgia Medical Center in Valdosta, where he was pronounced dead.

According to the sports website maxpreps.com, Perry played for the Brooks County Trojans high school football team in the 2019-20 season.

Random shooting or intended target?

Witness interviews indicated the shots were fired intentionally at the building.

‘Agents and Quitman Police have been conducting interviews from witnesses attempting to identify anyone responsible,’ the GBI said in a statement. ‘Many people are cooperating and have come forward to assist law enforcement with this case.’

Posted Brooks County High School on Facebook: ‘Our hearts are incredibly heavy today. We will be working with our coaches to provide support for our students and staff.’

It remained unclear if Perry was the intended victim of gunfire as authorities continue to investigate. To date no suspects or arrests have been announced.

Individuals with further information have been asked to contact the GBI at 229-225-4090, Quitman Police at 229-263-7556 or Brooks County 911.