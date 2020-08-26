Wedding crashers steal all of Alicia and Darreck Trayler newly married couple’s wedding gifts outdoor Melvindale wedding in Michigan.

A Michigan couple have had their wedding day being ruined by wedding crashers who stole all of the gifts from their outdoor celebration.

Alicia and Darreck Trayler got married Saturday night in a ceremony held behind the home of the groom’s mother in Melvindale, WDIV reported.

The nuptials were hosted outside with COVID-19 precautions so as to allow up to 150 guests to attend.

‘This day really meant a lot to me and it was beautiful,’ Alicia told WDIV.

‘It was our day to make her a Traylor, give her my last name,’ Darreck said.

3 wedding crashers make off with couple’s wedding gifts

The couple wanted to get married last year, but Darreck got shot three times at a family member’s birthday party. He had to survive so the wedding could ultimately happen.

‘(Saturday) was huge,’ Darreck said.

The lot behind his mother’s house on Wall Street in Melvindale was transformed into a place where 150 family members and friends could celebrate, the couple said.

But at some point, three women who were not invited, wandered over.

The trio told someone they were bringing the presents indoors — but when the ceremony was over, the gifts were nowhere to be found, the couple said.

‘Those gifts were given to us from our family and our friends — and for someone to take the time out to mess up my special moment, that hurts me,’ Alicia said.

Police are investigating the incident.

‘After the wedding, we couldn’t even go to a honeymoon or nothing. We just went home,’ Darreck said. ‘It killed the whole vibe.’

To date no arrests have been made.