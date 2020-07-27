: About author bio at bottom of article.

ShaQuia Philpot Augusta, Georgia mother and her two 10 month old baby boys, Caysen and Cassius Williams found dead in submerged car at Mayor’s Pond.

Questions have been asked as to how a 25 year old mother and her twin 10-month-old boys came to end up dead, submerged in their car in a pond in Georgia.

Police were called to Mayor’s Pond in Augusta, Friday afternoon after a fisherman found a car with the victims’ bodies.

Authorities pulled the vehicle from the pond and found the bodies of ShaQuia Philpot and her infant children Caysen and Cassius Williams.

The family lived in Hephzibah, about 10 miles from the site.

Officials declined to publicly release details about how the trio ended up in the pond the Augusta Chronicle reports.

Case remains under investigation

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said all three victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The bodies were scheduled to be sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

The case remains under investigation.

The children’s grandmother, Myrtis Wright Bennett, confirmed their deaths on Facebook, saying ShaQuia, Caysen and Cassius have ‘gained their wings.’

‘The Lord only loan my daughter ShaQuia Philpot to me for 25 years my twins grandson Cassius and Caysen William for 10 months,’ she wrote.

‘Lord I didn’t know that you was going to call them home July 24, 2020. RIH.’

Bennett said that she was devastated to lose her daughter and the twins.

‘My joy was to come home from work to see them with a big smile on there face,’ she said.

‘We all loved y’all but God loves y’all more. This is so hard to believe.

‘But I know we can’t question God.’

The identity and the whereabouts of the boys’ father was not immediately clear.