Patrick Fourgeaud lion attack lawsuit: A French couple are suing UK outlet Africa Travel Resource for damages after the husband had part of his arm ripped off during a luxury trek in Tanzania’s Ruaha National Park.

A 64-year-old French man who had part of his arm torn off during a luxury safari in Tanzania after being attacked by a lion is now suing the British company that organized the trip.

Patrick Fourgeaud, 64, and his wife Brigitte, 63, awoke to the sight of the wild predator in their tent in the Ruaha National Park in August 2015, the UK’s Metro reports.

The lion sniffed Brigitte before mauling her husband and ripping part of his left arm off.

Patrick has undergone 10 surgeries to reconstruct the limb and is expected to undergo additional operations in the near future, Metro reported.

The couple, from Mont-Saxonnex, France, claim holiday provider Africa Travel Resource failed in its duty to ensure the safety of its clients.

Go on wild safari at one’s own risk?

The company based in Dorking, Sussex has denied all responsibility.

A regard of the outlet’s website includes it describing itself as the, ‘The world’s leading tailor-made safari company.’

A 4-7 day ‘luxury’ trek typical of many offerings in the wild costs USD 4450 to USD 20250 per person

The couple has been struggling with mental-health problems, Metro reported, with Brigitte suffering from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

‘I will never forget that moment when I woke up to see the lion there. I thought we were both going to die. The attack will stay with me for the rest of my life,’ she said.

‘Nothing will change what we have been through, but we both believe that more could have been done to prevent what happened and we both want to ensure that this doesn’t happen to other holiday-makers again.’

The couple alleges that the company did not make sure there were physical barriers in place between the camp and wild animals.

How much duty & care do operators owe clientele?

They also claim there were no surveillance measures and precautions taken by their guide, according to Metro. Are surveillance measures ever available in the wild?

Offered the couple’s attorney, Leane Shanks, ‘Four years on from this horrific attack, Patrick and Brigitte are still trying to come to terms with the ordeal they faced that night.

‘Having always been passionate about seeing animals in the wild, and having been on several safaris in Africa in the past, they had booked this holiday to an area of Africa that they particularly loved,’

‘Tour operators and holiday firms have a duty of care to ensure the safety of customers, and in this case we believe this did not happen.’

The company has since declined to respond to media overtures amid legal proceedings.