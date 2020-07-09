: About author bio at bottom of article.

Did she drown? Glee actress Naya Rivera missing & presumed dead after...

Naya Rivera dead: Glee actress missing & presumed drowned after 4 year old son, Josey Hollis found alone in boat on Lake Piru. Mother hadn’t been wearing life jacket.

Actress, Naya Rivera is presumed dead after her four-year-old son was found alone in a boat on Lake Piru in California on Wednesday afternoon.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department in a release said that they began searching for a ‘presumed drowning victim’ at the reservoir at around 1pm.

The Glee actress, 33, is said to have arrived at lake and rented a pontoon boat, taking her son out aboard.

At around 4pm, the boat was found with the child inside, but with the infant’s mother missing and Rivera’s car still parked at the lake.

Rivera and her son are said to have been swimming in the lake, with only the boy getting back on the boat.

Fears for the worse as questions are asked

The boy was found with a life vest, but Rivera was not wearing one, NBC Los Angeles reported, citing officials.

A search and rescue dive team and a helicopter with a drone have both been dispatched to the scene to assist in the search.

As of 8pm, a body has not yet been located CBS Los Angeles reported.

It is not known whether Rivera’s presumed drowning death was accidental or by design.

Rivera had just taken to her social media on July 7, sharing a touching photo of her with her son, Josey Hollis. ‘Just the two of us,’ she said in the post.

Naya welcomed son, Josey Hollis, with then-husband Ryan Dorsey in 2015.

Lake Piru is a reservoir located in the Los Padres National Forest and Topatopa Mountains, created in 1955.