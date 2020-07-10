: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kiearra Tolson, Silver Spring Maryland mother starves 15 month old daughter, Blair Niles to death, dumps her body in trash.

A Maryland mother has been charged with first-degree murder after admitting to starving her 15-month-old daughter for more than three weeks until she died, and then throwing her in the trash.

Kiearra Tolson, 23, of Silver Spring, was arrested on Wednesday after an acquaintance called 911 to report the woman having told her that she killed her daughter, Blair Niles, the Montgomery County Police Department said in a news release.

During questioning, Tolson told investigators that she’d starved her daughter for approximately three-and-a-half weeks, police said.

Tolson also told police that when the girl died last month, she placed her body in a pillowcase and trash bags, and discarded it in a dumpster at her apartment complex on November Circle on June 17.

Despite Blair’s body not being recovered, investigators found evidence in Tolson’s apartment corroborating her account.

Motive unknown

A court filing says police found a pillow without a pillowcase in Tolson’s apartment.

Blair’s father told investigators that he last saw his daughter on April 17 and hadn’t had any contact with Tolson since then.

It remained unclear why the mother allegedly starved her daughter to death. Also unclear was the dynamics between the child’s mother and that of the father.

State District Court Judge John Moffett ordered Tolson held without bond at a hearing Thursday, according to Ramon Korionoff, a spokesman for Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy.

Korionoff said a public defender represented Tolson at the hearing. She is due back in court on July 16 for a bond review hearing.