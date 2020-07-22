Justin Kucera Walled Lake Western High School teacher claims being fired by a Michigan school district over Pro Trump tweets he made. Fired for expressing political views?

A Michigan social studies teacher and baseball coach has told of being fired after tweeting ‘Trump is our president.’

Justin Kucera told the Washington Free Beacon that the Walled Lake school district in Commerce Township, Mich., brought him into a closed-door meeting after he tweeted support of Trump reopening schools.

‘I’m done being silent. @realDonaldTrump is our president,’ Kucera, 28, tweeted on July 6. The Walled Lake Western HS teacher also retweeted a post of Trump’s that read: ‘Schools must open in the fall!!!’

The ‘done being silent’ tweet received several responses, including one that Kucera responded to with a tweet that said, ‘Liberals suck man.’ The tweet was later deleted.

Kucera told the outlet that school officials gave him an ultimatum during the meeting.

‘I was required to meet with [human resources], the superintendent, and my principal [on July 10],’ Kucera said. ‘They initially took my statement on why I tweeted those tweets and they told me they would have a decision about my future employment in the upcoming days. When they completed the meeting, I was told I had the option to either be fired or resign.’

Kucera told the Free Beacon that he apologized for the negative attention brought on by the tweet, but not for what was said.

‘I know a lot of people are just rooting for Trump to fail, and I don’t think that anybody should do that,’ Kucera told the media outlet. ‘Agree with him or not, you should want the president to do well.’

When Kucera said he wouldn’t resign, he was told his last day was July 17.

The Oakland County school district denied Kucera’s story, saying ‘no disciplinary action was taken as a result of any support of President Trump.’ But the district declined more specific comment, citing confidentiality surrounding personnel matters the Detroit News reports.

The school district believes in “critical thinking,” “positive discourse” and civil and respectful “community discussion,” said Judy Evola, director of community relations for Walled Lake Consolidated Schools

Kucera said he was told by the union that the tweets could be construed as impeding the business of the school, which would be grounds for firing, especially considering the school’s title was listed on his Twitter page.

‘I feel really bad for him I hope he is able to find a better job,’ said Susan Reising, a concerned parent via Fox2Detroit.

‘There is other stuff at that school that people should get in trouble for,’ said Thomas Hooks, a recent graduate of Walled Lake Western. ‘This isn’t that big.’

The Free Beacon reported speaking to students and parents who described Kucera as apolitical and supportive of students.

Meanwhile, other teachers in the school district have expressed anti-Trump views without facing consequences, according to the Free Beacon.

The educator says he’s not sure what he will do next and he’s not sure teaching will be part of his future.

‘It might be hard to get back into teaching,’ he told Fox2Detroit. ‘And I’m not sure, with the climate that we are in, with teaching, that I want to get back in.’

Kucera said he will miss his students and teaching them valuable lessons.

‘Get kids to think for themselves and make their own decisions,’ he said.