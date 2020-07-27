Jasmine Daniels Milwaukee drug dealer mom charged with 2 year old daughter, Zymeiia Stevens shooting homicide, after changing story countless times before admitting to accidentally shooting child.

A Milwaukee woman has been charged with the shooting murder of her 2 year old daughter in which the mother described as, ‘an accident’.

According to a criminal complaint, Jasmine C. Daniels, 22, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of two year old girl, Zymeiia Stevens.

Daniels lied multiple times about shooting

Milwaukee police say Stevens was killed in a shooting near 105th and Daphne Tuesday night, July 21 around 7:23 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead while being transported to the hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department, cbs58 reports.

According to a criminal complaint, Daniels is alleged to have lied multiple times about where the shooting took place & who pulled the trigger.

Over the course of three days, while in police custody the mother vacillated, blaming an acquaintance, a man by the name of Eddie and even her three year old son before eventually breaking down, relenting and admitting she’d had accidentally shot her own daughter while ‘playing around with her gun’ in the basement of her home, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Mother refuses to give consent to search residence

Daniels initially told investigators she was walking outside with Stevens when she heard three to four gunshots and Stevens began ‘leaking’ and was screaming. Police say Daniels changed her story and said her three-year-old son allegedly shot Stevens on accident when she wasn’t looking.

Daniels told investigators, ‘he didn’t mean to do it’, when she blamed her son. According to Daniels, only the three of them were in the basement at the time of the shooting.

When Daniels refused to give a detective consent to search the residence for the whereabouts of the murder weapon, the mother claimed the gun would not be located inside the residence. In turn, Daniels was taken into police custody for obstruction, according to the complaint.

Upon searching the basement, the following items were located and identified:

– A black digital scale

– A package of suspected cocaine knotted in a clear baggie on the floor by a couch

– Sergeant major munitions box with 4 unspent cartridges

– Multiple cells phones

– A black glock magazine (loaded with multiple different brand 9mm cartridges)

– A plastic baggie containing 3 nickel 9mm luger cartridges

-A pill bottle containing suspected cocaine

– A brass fired bullet located in the drywall

And then there was a third account too.

A Milwaukee mother hides secrets

On July 22, Daniels described a third account of what happened, claiming that a week prior to the shooting, her son found a gun at the park and did not check to see if there was a round in the chamber. The complaint states the defendant said she turned away before hearing a gunshot and found the 3-year-old by the gun and Stevens bleeding.

And a fourth account as well.

According to the complaint, Daniels admitted she lied again to police in a fourth interview. She then claimed an unknown man came into the basement and sat on the couch and began cleaning a gun. The defendant claimed it did not bother her that an unknown person was inside her residence while her children were in the same room playing.

Five minutes later, the defendant said she heard a gunshot and the unknown man fled the scene. According to the complaint, Daniels said other people were present in the upper portion of the residence but would not identify who the people were.

Investigators allegedly recovered surveillance video outside the residence during the time frame Stevens was shot. The video proved the defendant was lying again, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states Daniels continued to deny that her boyfriend and the father of her children were at the residence during the time of the shooting, and also had no explanation as to where the gun went after the shooting. The complaint further states on July 23 Daniels told a story about a person named “Eddie” wearing all black who shot Stevens, but the video does not match the description.

Daniels allegedly broke down and began crying and said, ‘I accidentally did it’, according to the complaint. Daniels admitted to ‘playing around with her gun in the basement when the gun went off’ and shot Stevens. The complaint states Daniels admitted the gun belonged to her.

The complaint stated that Daniels’ 3-year-old son was interviewed and said ‘Nuk-Nuk hurt (the 2-year-old).’ When Daniels was asked what her son calls her, she said ‘Nuk-Nuk.’

An autopsy revealed that Stevens suffered four gunshot wounds caused by a single bullet. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner ruled the death a homicide.

Daniels is facing 60 years in prison if convicted. She has a preliminary hearing Aug. 4. She remains in custody pending $100K cash bail.