Dianna Ploss fired: New Hampshire Radio Karen for WSMN1590 racist rant against Hispanic laborers video leads to her employer firing radio host after petition demanding her ouster goes viral.

She couldn’t resist. A New Hampshire radio host has been fired after filming herself harassing a group of Hispanic landscaping workers in a racist tirade after taking exception to the laborers speaking in Spanish.

Dianna Ploss, a former host for WSMN radio, was en route to her place of work in downtown Nashua on July 10 when she came across a group of laborers along the roadside.

Ploss apparently became incensed when she heard a Caucasian worker from Morin’s Landscaping speaking Spanish to his Hispanic colleagues.

‘Are you speaking English?’ Ploss is heard yelling at the workers in the video she uploaded on to social media.

‘It is America. English. English. English,’ Ploss repeats several times.

Self proclaimed Talk-Radio Personality & Maga Activist Dianna Ploss was on her way to the studio as she heard a caucasian construction worker speaking Spanish to other hispanic workers. This upset her so she decided to live to stream her confronting the workers. #karen pic.twitter.com/Q6PCVuB4r2 — Karen (@crazykarens) July 11, 2020

‘It is America. Speak English,’

In a bid to justify herself, Ploss tells the workers ‘you work for the state, you should be speaking English.’ When the workers reply they in fact work for a private company and not the state, the woman remains undeterred.

‘Is anyone here illegal?’ Ploss asks. ‘It is America. Speak English,’ she says again as she walks past the workers.

Ploss, an avid Trump supporter, begins to go on a bizarre monologue about Communism.

‘So they have these people out here, who don’t speak English, who are putting in this stuff, that tax payers and paying for and look what they’re doing. This is Communism. This is Communism,’ she repeats. ‘They’re taking over these streets’.

But there’s more kids….

An African American man is seen approaching Ploss from the other side of the road, asking her ‘Why are you harassing these people?’

‘Are they in America?’ Ploss asks the man, to whom replies yes. ‘Then they should be speaking English,’ she demands.

Beware of social justice warriors!

When the man asks her on what basis the workers are legally required to speak English, Ploss without offering a qualified response, says, ‘They should be speaking English’.

As bystander continues to question her, Ploss retorts, ‘Why do you care? I wasn’t talking to you.’

And much more to come….

The talk-show host then tells the man she has the right to ‘address’ the workers, before asking the man ‘why are you wearing a face mask?’

When the man points out that there’s a ‘global pandemic going on’, Ploss replies: ‘Oh, okay. So this guy’s coming over here to be a social justice warrior.

‘Because he’s a black man,’ she says derisively, ‘He’s gonna protect the brown man from this white woman who is practicing white privilege, because she happened to walk by and heard this guy talking to all of these guys in Spanish.’

@BartisWSMN1590

Bob, you are the owner of this station and you advertise with Dianna Ploss.

Are you going to allow her to stay at the station? We saw her video today. She said she is not backing down. #EndRacismnow#diannaploss#blakeneff pic.twitter.com/VgEwDjoySz — Frankie Hollywood (@TheRealFMCH) July 12, 2020

‘I’m not backing down!’

After posting the incident to social media, Ploss, who in 2018 served as press secretary for anti-LGBTQ campaigner Scott Lively, insisted in a later post ‘I’m not backing down’ following the controversy her video stirred.

‘Good Morning, Patroits,’ she said in another post. ‘So if you want people in America to speak English, that makes you a “racist”’ she wrote, accompanied with a confused emoji.

In the hours since her video went viral, a change.org petition written in English & Spanish (naturally…) to have Ploss and her show removed from WSMN’s airwaves was set up, garnering as of Sunday night 10,075 signatures.

‘We are asking WSMN Radio to do the right thing, suspend her radio program, and stop giving her a platform to spread hate, ignorance, and racist rhetoric,’ campaign organizer Julia K. Morrin wrote on the page. ‘Hate has no place here.’

In a statement posted to its website, WSMN1590 announced Sunday that Ploss was ‘no longer associated or affiliated in any way with WSMN’.

‘We at WSNM value freedom of speech, freedom of expression and assembly,’ the company continued. ‘We will not tolerate discrimination, racism or hatred.

The year of the Karen

‘We continue to present and offer on air opportunities for discussion, education and the exchange of opinions and ideas,’ the station concluded.

Messages of a similar sentiment have been written under posts on Ploss’ Facebook page by angered viewers of the video who have since labelled her a ‘Karen’, a popular pejorative term used online to describe a middle-aged white woman who’s deemed to be acting obnoxious, angry, entitled, or racist. Yes kids, welcome to 2020!

‘May help if you actually pronounced the English words correctly yourself rather than berating people working hard (not bothering you),’ Lori Lundergan posted. ‘I hope the next time you enjoy the ability to travel internationally, you only speak in their national language fluently and without any accents. (Don’t forget, in your video, you went from yelling about their freedom to speak to each other in whatever language they pleased to their rights to work and be here. THAT, my dear, is racism.)’

Divided America

‘Here in America it’s also rude to listen in on other people’s conversations and if they spoke English you wouldn’t have even thought about it,’ added Jamie Campbell.

In a pinned comment in the post, Ploss insisted: ‘Here in America it’s also rude to listen in on other people’s conversations and if they spoke English you wouldn’t have even thought about it.’

Brenden McShea replied to the comment, ‘If you’re part of the “silent majority” why don’t you shut the f*** up?’

‘The United States does not have an official language. Can you possibly be any uglier,’ added Laura Colebrooke.

In a post authored shortly after noon on Sunday, Ploss wrote: ‘We will weather the storm that is upon us.’ Or will she…?