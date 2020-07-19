Bevelyn Beatty At The Well Ministries co founder arrested defacing Black Lives Matter mural along NYC’s 5th avenue. Activist & Trump supporter vows to take the country back as she hits Harlem & Brooklyn murals hours later ….

A black woman was on Saturday arrested for vandalizing a Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower along NYC’s 5th avenue. The defacing was the third incident of its kind this week.

Bevelyn Beatty, 29 of the ‘At The Well Ministries,’ and hailing from Monmouth Junction, NJ, was observed splaying black paint circa 3pm while wearing a ‘Jesus Matters’ T shirt, yelling ‘refund the police.’

‘They’re liars!’ the woman shouted as she resisted efforts by two police officers to restrain her. ‘They say they care about black lives, they’re saying to defund the police.’

One of the officers slipped and fell in the wet paint, hurting his head and arm the nypost reports. The injured officer was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

Undeterred, Beatty continued yelling ‘refund the police,’ getting on her hands and knees and smearing the paint as protesters screamed profanities at her.

Bevelyn Beatty confronts Marxist #BLM in front of Trump tower in NYC: “Refund the police” “Jesus matter”. #bevelynbeatty pic.twitter.com/EFswI5ILyI — BlueStateBlues (@danli_wang) July 18, 2020

‘They don’t care about black lives’

‘They don’t care! They don’t care about black people!’ she yelled. ‘We’re killing each other left and right! Black Lives Matters — liars!’

A regard of Beatty’s social media pages revealed her describing herself as ‘The wife of Christ!’ and Evangelist and co-founder at ‘At the Well Ministries’ with her Facebook page saying, ‘Love has no color’.

Wrote someone underneath a post where Beatty asked her followers to ‘donate’ directly to her, ‘I just found you and will be supporting you. God Bless you and thank you for having the courage and for trying to educate people with the truth. Too many people today are blinded by hate and misinformed!’

Her Instagram page with 101K followers described Beatty as ‘a natural born leader, designed to serve under Christ!’

‘We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary!

In a recent Instagram post, Beatty wrote: ‘(Take our country back! We are going to take our country back! By any means necessary! #JesusMatters

#RiseUp

We Are: At The Well Ministries #USA #Trump2020 #NYC #NewYorkCity #ReFundThePolice #GodBlessBlue

( #BlackLivesMatter #BLM is a domestic terrorist organization. They don’t care about black lives. They support the killing of more than 600K Black Babies every year! )

In another post the woman had posted presumably before Saturday afternoon’s vandalism act, Beatty also posted on Instagram: ‘BLACK OUT VIGIL FOR THE BOLD AND BRAVE OF ONLY: anyone who is sick and tired of the bullyism from #BLACKLIVESMATTER #Antifa and all other communism antichrist movements, it’s time to rise up. If you can get to or are located in NYC, meet me in front of the Trump Tower on fifth Avenue @ 3pm this Saturday. All who come are required to bring two items that I will specify when you inbox me. Private’s message me to confirm that you are coming, and private message me to find out the two items you are required to bring to the vigil.’

Beatty and another woman, Edmee Chavannes, 39, were taken into custody, where they faced criminal mischief charges. Only hours upon their release the two women went out to paint two other BLM murals on the streets of Harlem and Brooklyn.

Of note, Cape Coral Police Department in Florida arrested Beatty and Chavannes along with a third person, Kenneth Scott, 70, earlier this week for causing a disturbance during a Cape Coral City Council meeting at city hall Monday. The meeting saw hundreds show up to give public comment on the proposed mask mandate that would eventually fail to pass.

