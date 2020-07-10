: About author bio at bottom of article.

Black on black crime: Chicago toddler punched repeatedly in the face dies.

Antwun Gayden Chicago South Side 23 month old toddler from Bronzeville beaten to death by Michael Robinson, 23 year old in domestic incident.

A Chicago man has been charged with the beating death of a 23-month-old boy in Chicago’s south side Bronzeville neighborhood after allegedly punching the child in the face multiple times, the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Michael Robinson, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with first degree murder in the death of Antwun Gayden, Chicago police said.

Robinson allegedly punched the child multiple times in the face Tuesday, July 7 at a home in the 4200 block of South Calumet Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Antwun was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 12:41 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries from child abuse, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Black on black crime crises

Police arrested Robinson at the scene.

Police said Robinson has no arrest history in Chicago, and the Illinois Department of Children and Family services said the boy’s family has had no prior contact with DCFS.

It remained unclear what led to the 23 year old man targeting the boy, along with his relation to the victim.

Robinson is expected in court on Friday

No further information was provided. Chicago police continue to investigate.

Antwun’s death comes amid a recent space of child murders in Chicago. Since mid-June, four children under the age of 10 have lost their lives to gun violence in black on black crime.