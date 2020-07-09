Ana Kincart accident: Petersburg, Kentucky nurse & mom of four killed trying to assist car crash victim following collision along Boone County I-275.

Define tragedy? A 36-year-old mother of four is dead after stopping to help a driver involved in a traffic accident in Boone County, Kentucky.

Ana M. Kincart, of Petersburg, who worked as a nurse at VA clinic in nearby Lawrenceburg, Indiana, was driving to work when she stopped to check on the driver of a car she’d witnessed being hit only a few moments before on the Carroll Cropper Bridge, People.com reports.

As the Good Samaritan was waiting for the authorities to arrive so she could give a statement, she was hit by another car, killing her and the other driver, according to a Facebook post written by family members.

‘Our hearts are ripped out,’ wrote stepfather Andy Cline.

‘Being a nurse she exited her car to check on the young man in the accident. He was OK but she stays to give a statement to the police. While waiting she was rear-ended by two different vehicles killing both she one person who was in the other accident. Please pray for my family.’

A NKY family is missing their leader, champion, wife and mom. 36-year-old Ana Kincart was one of two people killed in a series of crashes on I-275 on Monday. She stopped to help when her jeep was rear ended. How you can help her family tonight on @Local12 pic.twitter.com/CEdR1L9sMZ — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) July 9, 2020

Selfless to the end

Family described Kincart as a ‘loving, selfless nurse’ who worked throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

A tribute written by her children was shared in a GoFundMe page set up in support of the family, reading in part: ‘Our mother Ana Marie Kincart was an angel on earth, God’s gift to us all — and now she is his.’

‘She saved many lives,’ Ana’s husband, Donnie Kincart, told WCPO. ‘Including mine.’

The Boone County Police Department issued a statement saying that the ‘double fatal accident’ took place at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, and initially involved a single Chevrolet Camaro, but turned into a multi-car collision that took the life of two people in separate cars.

Of the four cars that were involved, one driver was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries while the other was not injured at all according to LEX 18. The other driver who was killed was 24-year-old, Brandon L. Hicks – the driver who Kincart had stopped to assist.

Kincart is survived by her husband, Donnie, and four children.

Killed because it was her nature to help and be there for others…