Wanisha Smith Dayton, Ohio mother arrested on suspicion of murder after body of one year old child found rotting in abandoned apartment.

Dayton, Ohio woman, Wanisha Smith, 33, has been charged with murder after her baby’s ‘rotting’ body was found in an apartment.

Dayton police say they were called at 2:10 p.m. June 9 to a welfare check at an apartment at 1812 N. James H. McGee Blvd. Neighbors had called after not seeing the apartment’s occupant for some time and because of a strange odor coming from the apartment.

Dayton Police Lt. Jason Hall said firefighters found a small boy ‘who had clearly been deceased for some time,’ Dayton 247 Now reports.

Cops with the help of concerned citizens were able to locate the child’s mother, Wanisha Francine Smith, who was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on suspicion of murder.

Lt. Hall said police also confirmed the safety of the Smith’s other children, none of whom live with her. The deceased child was thought to be just on one years old WHIO-TV7 reports.

Mom worked at Hooters and had been posting dancing photos on Facebook

Neighbors said they hadn’t seen the missing woman or her children for over a week despite lights coming from the apartment. A neighbor said she thought she’d been smelling the remains of a ‘dead cat’ for a few days.

Neighbors have since maintained being confused as to how or why the deceased child’s mother left her in the abandoned apartment.

A regard of a Facebook page belonging to Wanisha Smith aka Nishababi revealed her working at Hooters and having posted images of her dancing in recent days.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is investigating the baby’s cause of death.