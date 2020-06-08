Arizona Karen slapped by Hispanic woman after screaming go back to your...

Arizona Karen slapped: Tamara Harrian Glendale, Arizona woman caught on video screaming at Latin woman, Karina Rodriguez at gas station telling her to go back to your own country.

Here we go again. Video has caught the moment a white woman being slapped in the face after she was observed making racist remarks to a ‘Latino’ shopper at an Arizona gas station.

The footage is thought to have been filmed over the weekend, capturing the elderly white woman, since identified on social media as Tamara Harrian of Glendale, Arizona being verbally abusive to an un-named Hispanic woman.

Preliminary posts identified the racist white woman as the Ops manager for Harrian Law apparently, owned and run by the white woman’s husband.

Video starts (see below) with Harrian walking inside the shop asking for help with a petrol pump that did not appear to be working. At some point a confrontation ensues between Harrian and a Latin female customer in a pink top at the counter- with accusations of racism made. Social media identified the vilified woman as Karina Rodriguez of Phoenix.

The man recording the footage, Greg Conn — claims that he heard the woman whom he describes as a ‘Karen’ tell the shopper to ‘go back to her country’ before telling the clerk behind the register not to serve her.

Somebody finally gave one of these Karen’s wtf she’s been out here campaigning for.. Wait for it. 🎥: Shawn Pepas (FB) pic.twitter.com/m7jyRFpxDk — Jimmy ✊🏾 (@Jwheels_74) June 7, 2020

Unbridled white privilege

The entire incident all builds up to a face-to-face confrontation which sees the two women shouting at each other before ‘Karen’ is seen shoving the woman.

It led to an immediate retaliation with the other woman defending herself and slapping her antagonist across the face.

It ultimately led to the white woman walking out of the shop while she rambles at the person filming to mind their own business. Social media lambasted the woman trying to play off on her ‘white privilege’ while condemning her presumptuous calls for the Latin looking woman, ‘to go back to her own country.’

Posted one twitter user: ‘@karina2020rod 6.5 mill views & counting! That slap was THE most satisfying sound heard around the world! Her shocked face! I hope this teaches all Karen’s a lesson: Do not mess with Latinas! U deserve a parade!’

The weekend incident parallels that of investment banker, Amy Cooper recently making false claims of being threatened by a black birdwatcher in NYC’s Central Park. Viral video of that episode led to the woman, ‘Central Park Karen’ being fired from her $170K job at Franklin Templeton.