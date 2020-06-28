Sandrella Zadikian Trader Joe’s Karen has public meltdown at a North Hollywood, California shopping outlet after being asked to wear face mask amid coronavirus.

Here we go again. A Trader Joe’s shopper has been caught on video going in meltdown mode after she was asked to leave a store in North Hollywood, California for not wearing a mask amid the ongoing coronavirus.

The popular grocery chain opened a 16,000-square foot store at 6150 Laurel Canyon Boulevard Friday, but the grand opening experienced a ‘road bump’ when the woman claimed she was ‘harassed’ by workers and shoppers alike because she refused to wear a face covering, Newsweek reported.

Cell-phone videos taken by other customers show the Los Angeles-area woman since identified by social media as Sandrella Zadikian throwing down her shopping basket, screaming at store employees, and saying her doctor will not let her wear a mask to protect herself and others from infection. At one point, the seemingly unhinged woman calls store workers, ‘Democratic pigs’.

One Twitter user, D. Giles, refers to the woman as ‘Karen of the San Fernando Valley,’ and quotes her as saying ‘F–k you’ to the fellow shoppers confronting her.

‘That man harassed me for not wearing a mask,’ the woman tells a fellow shopper recording the incident. ‘I have a breathing problem, my doctor will not let me wear a mask. So anyone harassing me to wear a mask, you guys are violating federal law. Did you get that? Get that on camera.’

Opening day at Trader Joe’s in North Hollywood, Ca. Karen is mad she was mask shamed… pic.twitter.com/pF3Zgj3w2E — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) June 27, 2020

At one point in the video, Trader Joe’s Karen could be seen slamming her plastic shopping basket on the ground and angrily brushing off store employees.

Our collective hero (cause they always are…) is ultimately escorted from the store.

A South Carolina physician, Dr. Megan Hall, produced a video shared on social media that refutes the claim masks inhibit oxygen intake.

‘Though it maybe inconvenient for some, you can still breathe,’ Hall concludes.

We are paying the price for teaching generations of Americans that the desires of the one are greater than the needs of the many. pic.twitter.com/ShSo19mhyD — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) June 27, 2020

White privilege undone

Refusal by some to wear the face mask amid the general public health crises has become a symbolic show of defiance in claims that following best public safety standards is an affront to ‘liberty’. A point of honor that has seen President Donald Trump and many in the Republican branch downplaying the scourge’s existence and the ‘inconvenience’ of the public health calamity which as of Sunday has claimed over 128K lives in the U.S (yes folks, the numbers keep rising).

Sandrella Zadikian goes on to join other ‘irritants’, usually middle aged white America woman who have to come use the public arena to subject unwitting individuals to their strained version of reality and white privilege as Americans continue to deal with the fall out of COVID-19, a moribund economy and and full frontal civil breakdown amid racial tensions and the realization America is coming undone at the very core of its existential being.