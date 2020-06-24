Kathy Jenkins Branson, Missouri woman aka Kathy Bennett apologizes over racist BLM remarks and explains she never knew the Confederate flag represented hate.

A Missouri woman captured on video shouting ‘I will teach my grandkids to hate you all’ at Black Lives Matter protesters has apologized over her ‘racist’ remarks. The about face follows the woman being widely condemned on social media.

Kathy Jenkins of Branson said that what she shouted ‘came out so wrong,’ according to video via KOLR10 (see below).

Video showed Jenkins, who at the time had falsely identified herself as Kathy Bennett, sitting on the tailgate of a truck wrapped in a Confederate flag along with a oversized Make America Great Again cap. Jenkins said she’s lived in Branson for six years and was there because, ‘it’s not just Black lives matter.’

‘It’s about white lives matter. Cops lives matter,’ Jenkins told the Springfield News-Leader. ‘Our officers are being f—ing beaten and killed, and they are not being recognized at all.’

When the Black Lives Matter demonstrators chanted, ‘Black lives matter,’ Jenkins said she’d shouted back, ‘Cops lives matter.’

‘I blacked out when I said those remarks.’

When demonstrators chanted, ‘Ban the Klan,’ Jenkins shook her head.

A few minutes later during a confrontation with a Black Lives Matter demonstrator, Jenkins stood up in back of the truck and shouted, ‘I will teach my grandkids to hate you all.’

With that, Jenkins said, ‘suck on this’ and shrouded herself with a Confederate flag. She then turned around, made a fist and said, ‘KKK belief.’

Jenkins claims that she ‘blacked out’ when she said those remarks. She said she didn’t understand what the Confederate flag stood for when it was handed to her.

“I will teach my grandkids to hate you all” pic.twitter.com/f2IO0awyjg — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) June 22, 2020

‘I didn’t understand that the Confederate flag meant hate.’

‘I always thought it was about, you know, uniting people together, not dividing people,’ Jenkins said in an interview with KOLR10. ‘I didn’t understand that the Confederate flag meant hate. I just thought people didn’t understand the history of the Confederate flag. Like, I don’t understand the whole history of the Confederate flag, but I’m learning.’

Jenkins said she will never hold up a Confederate flag for the rest of her life.

Jenkins said she has left Branson, a place she’s lived for six years.

As of Monday afternoon, the video of Jenkins has more than 100,000 views and was shared more than 3,500 times. On Twitter, the video has been viewed more than 2.4 million times.