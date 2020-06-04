Gregory Wong National Guard: California man loaded w/ weapons attempts to fall into line during formations with real troops overseeing demonstrations.

A California man armed with two guns, including an assault rifle, ‘loaded to the max’ was arrested after trying to pose as a member of the National Guard in Los Angeles, cops said.

Gregory Wong, 31, was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday by Los Angeles cops after he was confronted by genuine National Guard troops while attempting to fall into formation during the city’s anti-racism demonstrations.

Wong also going by the name of SpartanG117 was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of an assault weapon near a City Hall protest, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Wong, who is reportedly a former member of the National Guard, and a former US Army Paratrooper was confronted after Guardsmen spotted decals on his uniform that were incorrect.

He had a night scope on his helmet, as well as the correct sidearm and a rifle, but the patches he wore didn’t match his purported length of service, a source told the newspaper.

What was a former serviceman’s intentions?

Wong was earlier spotted getting out of an Uber prior to his arrest where he proceeded to get into formation with real National Guard troops who’d come to monitor ‘aggressive crowd behavior’, sources told KABC.

The Gardena man told investigators he was heading to downtown Los Angeles to help with security at a friend’s establishment. It is unclear why he was wearing the outfit.

At least 4,500 National Guard troops have been mobilized across California amid ongoing protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s May 25 death in police custody in Minneapolis.

Wong is a former member of the National Guard, sources told the station. The assault rifle in his possession was a ‘ghost gun’ that did not have a serial number, KABC also reports.

ARTICLE: https://t.co/Yumu5qQPAK

We have potential information on his motive but I am waiting to triple confirm before reporting this. Stay tuned for further info. Working all sources on this. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) June 2, 2020

On his personal website, Wong says he was an active paratrooper from 2008 until 2014 and remained as a reserve member until 2016.

He adds that he ‘recently picked up World War 2 reenacting, cosplay and background acting’ and is ‘constantly chasing’ his dreams.

On the site he is pictured in a number of military uniforms, including those from World War Two and Jurassic Park-themed outfits.

‘While investigators are still looking into the incident, at this time it does not appear that Mr. Wong intended to harm anyone,’ LAPD Officer Drake Madison said.

Wong remained in custody Tuesday on $50,000 bond.