Angela Armstrong Sioux Falls, South Dakota woman remains missing more than a week after she was last seen driving a vehicle belonging to her. But to where and did she ever get there?

A Sioux Falls, South Dakota woman reported missing at midnight last Wednesday remains unaccounted for as authorities say they’re still not any closer to locating or finding the missing woman as friends and family are desperate to regain touch.

Angela Armstrong, 45, a mother of one was last last seen driving a 2017 Chevy Traverse, dark gray in color with the South Dakota license plate 44ZW44 from her residence.

‘We really haven’t had any luck with that,’ Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens said according the Argus Leader.

When she left home, she told her son that she would be back shortly. No one has heard from her since.

Police have asked residents to check their neighborhoods to see if they spotted the car.

45-year-old Angela “Angie” Armstrong was last seen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota around midnight on June 3rd. Angela is 5’6, 115 pounds, and white w/ blonde hair & blue eyes; she may be driving a dark gray Chevrolet Traverse w/ SD tag #44ZW44. Call 911 or the Sioux Falls Police pic.twitter.com/o8nauHhogC — Missing Persons Planet (@Home4theMissing) June 10, 2020

Basically left for where? And did she ever get there?

Investigators say they can’t tell whether Armstrong’s disappearance is suspicious, or whether Armstrong might be in danger.

‘If anybody sees that vehicle, we want them to call police,’ Clemens said. ‘Basically, any type of dark gray Chevy Traverse with 44-county plates, call police. The detectives have really done a lot of different things, but we just haven’t come up with any leads.’

When Armstrong was first reported missing last week, Clemens said a relative was the one who made the call.

‘She basically left, and that’s unusual behavior for her,’ Clemens said at the time. ‘She doesn’t just do that, so there was some concerns.’

To date, friends or family haven’t figured out where Armstrong may have gone, or whether she may have left the city.

‘We don’t know if there’s any danger, if she’s in any danger,’ Clemens reiterated. ‘That’s why we’re hoping that somebody sees the car and then that will lead us to some other indications if there’s anything suspicious with this.’

Armstrong is described as a white female who stands 5-feet-6-inches tall and weighs around 115 pounds. She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and has a tattoo on her left ankle and on her right foot.

Anyone with information or tips should contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7212.