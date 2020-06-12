Isabella Thallas Denver woman shot to death while boyfriend sustains two gunshot wounds following argument over the couple’s dog relieving itself.

A Colorado woman has been shot dead and her boyfriend wounded by a gunman who took issue with how the couple told their dog to poop during a walk in Denver on Wednesday.

Isabella Thallas, 21, and Darian Simon were walking their dog near Coors Field in the Ballpark neighborhood when Michael Close, 36, started yelling at the couple from inside his apartment, The Denver Post reported.

‘The suspect got into a verbal altercation with the victims related to the victims telling the dog to poop,’ according to a probable cause statement obtained by the media outlet.

Close reportedly asked the couple if they’re going to train their dog or just yell at it, police records state.

Simon told investigators that he tried to ignore the person who was yelling, but then saw what he believed was a pellet gun pointing at him, according to the probable cause statement.

She’d only turned 21 two days before

Simon then heard ‘multiple gun shots’ and ran away ‘until he couldn’t run further due to the injury to his leg and buttocks,’ according to the document. Thallas was fatally shot.

Police caught Close later Wednesday as he was driving on a nearby highway. A rifle and a handgun were found inside his car, cops said.

Michael Close, 36, faces first-degree murder charges. He made his first court appearance Thursday morning in Denver, patch reported.

Of note, Isabella Thallas had just turned 21 on Monday. Two days later she was dead.

‘Daughter, sister, grand daughter, niece, girlfriend, friend remembered’

Thallas’ mother, Ana Thallas, mourned the death of her daughter in a Facebook post.

‘Today we lost a daughter, sister, grand daughter, niece and friend,’ Ana posted in part. ‘The Lord called her home and she is resting in peace with Him.’

‘We asked that you kindly respect our privacy and Isabella’s life by keeping this positive and loving.’

A memorial at the scene of the shooting continues to grow, with candles, flowers and photos of Isabella now lining the entire brick wall where she was killed, KDVR reports.

Isabella’s family is hoping to turn the sight of the shooting into a dog park.

‘We’re going to bust our butts with the GoFundMe to try and put a dog park right here, where they don’t like dogs,’ said her father. ‘That’s Bella’s style all the way.’

As of Friday morning, the campaign had raised $48,098 raised of a $10,000 goal.