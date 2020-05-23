Patricia Ripley Miami mother charged w/ drowning death of 9 year old autistic son, Alejandro Ripley after video surfaced showing her previously attempting to kill boy.

A Miami-Dade mother who claimed her 9 year old autistic son was abducted by two black men ‘in search of drugs’ has been charged with first degree murder less than 24 hours after the boy’s body was found at a Florida lake.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Patricia Ripley, 45, was arrested and charged with firs degree murder over the drowning death of her son, Alejandro Ripley. The woman was also booked with attempted premeditated murder.

During a news conference on Saturday, State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said there was evidence Ripley’s mother had been the one who had drowned her son, and that it was not the first time she attempted to do it.

Alejandro’s body was discovered in a body of water Friday morning, hours after Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued an Amber Alert for the missing child.

Rundle said video obtained by police showed Patricia pushing her son – who was autistic and non-verbal – into a canal Thursday night, in the area of 103rd Avenue and Kendall Drive.

Miami mom succeeds in a second attempt in drowning autistic son

She says neighbors were able to hear Alejandro’s screams and rescued him out of the water.

However, according to police, it was not the last time Patricia would attempt to drown her son that night.

On Friday morning, Miami-Dade Police confirmed Alejandro’s body had been found in another body of water in the area Southwest 62nd Street and 138th Court.

‘This time, unfortunately, there was no one there to save him,’ Fernandez Rundle said.

Betrayed by the person who was suppose to protect him

‘He is going to be in a better place,’ Patricia Ridley said during her confession, according to detectives.

Officers had initially responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot at 15750 Southwest 88th Street late Thursday night looking for Alejandro.

Miami-Dade police said his mother told investigators that they were driving on Southwest 88th Street when she noticed they were being followed by an unknown vehicle that tried to side-swipe her vehicle.

Mom initially blamed black community

Patricia Ripley said the other vehicle forced her to veer onto Southwest 158th Avenue and she was blocked in while a man – who she identified as being black and a passenger in the other car – ambushed her and demanded drugs, police said.

Patricia Ripley said she told the man she didn’t have any drugs, and he took her cellphone and the boy and fled in the other car.

Police say Patricia’s story was a lie.

‘For her to displace blame of her crime on another community is just as well another crime that was committed,’ Miami-Dade police Director, Alfredo Ramirez, said.

Patricia is currently being held with no bond.