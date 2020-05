Alejandro Ripley missing 9 year old autistic boy found dead after 2 black men crash into mom’s car demanding narcotic drugs only to then abduct her son.

A 9-year-old autistic boy was found dead Friday morning, 12 hours after his mother reported her son being kidnapped from her vehicle by two black men said to be seeking to ‘score’ drugs.

Authorities in Miami-Dade County confirmed early Friday that a body discovered floating in a lake in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court was that of Alejandro Ripley, reported CBS Miami.

The lake at the Miccosukee Golf and Country Club where the boy’s body was found is located just 4 miles from the spot where the child was abducted, Thursday night.

There was no immediate statement on Alejandro’s cause or manner of death.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement on Thursday night issued an Amber Alert for Alejandro, who was kidnapped in the parking lot of a Home Depot at 15750 SW 88th Street in Miami circa 8.47 p.m.

Pulled out of car by two black men

The agency posted a message on Facebook on Friday saying the alert has been cancelled, adding: ‘we are very sad to report that the child was found deceased.’

No arrests have been announced in connection with the boy’s kidnapping and death the Sun Sentinel reports.

According to the agency, Alejandro, who was autistic and non-verbal, was pulled out of his mother’s car by two black men driving a light blue four-door sedan.

One of the suspects was possibly wearing all black clothing and a black bandanna as a face mask, and may have had cornrows in his hair.

A spokesperson for the Miami Police Department said during a press briefing overnight that Alejandro’s mother, 47-year-old Patricia Ripley, was driving in The Hammocks area of the city when she noticed a car following her.

Shortly after, the pursuing vehicle forced the woman off the road and crashed into her car to block her in, reported NBC Miami.

A male passenger then emerged from his vehicle, approached Ripley and demanded drugs.

Urgent! Please share!

A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for 9-year-old Alejandro Ripley last seen in Miami. The child was abducted by two males. If located, DO NOT APPROACH. If you have any information please contact the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 or 911. pic.twitter.com/wclDe96qgz — FDLE (@fdlepio) May 22, 2020

Why did abductors resort to kidnapping mother’s son?

Miami police detective Angel Rodriguez said that when the mother insisted that she had no illegal narcotics in her possession, the bandit snatched her cellphone and pulled her son out of the vehicle.

The pair of kidnappers with the child in tow were last seen driving southbound. It remained unclear why the two men resorted to kidnapping the woman’s son.

Alejandro was described as standing at 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 120lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue Captain America shirt, black shorts, and black Crocs shoes. He had a scar on his left leg.

Anyone who sees the suspects is urged to call 911 immediately, or call the Miami-Dade Police Department at 305-476-5423 if you have any other information that could help investigators. You can also call FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING (1-888-356-4774).