Mary-Kate Olsen divorce drama with French banker husband, Pierre Olivier Sarkozy as former child star files for emergency proceedings to thwart being thrown out of their NYC apartment.

Former child star and famed fashion designer, Mary-Kate Olsen has filed emergency divorce proceedings against her French banker husband of five years after Pierre Olivier Sarkozy demanded she vacate their NYC apartment.

The couple who have called it quits on their marriage of five years are currently estranged and living separately with Sarkozy’s lawyers sending Olsen an email to vacate their apartment where Olsen continues to reside no later than May 18 after terminating the lease.

Claiming she’s unable to abide by her estranged husband’s demands within the allotted time, Olsen has sought to invoke an emergency divorce which would allow her more time to re locate herself and her property amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown. The former child star according to TMZ has asked to be allowed to remain at the estranged couple’s Manhattan home until May 30.

Olsen’s quest to be given an emergency divorce is complicated by the fact that New York City courts are not currently accepting divorce filings due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. According to Us Weekly, the 33-year-old first signed a petition for divorce on April 17. And now, Olsen is seeking an emergency order to allow her to file the legal paperwork to end her marriage.

She reportedly claimed that Sarkozy is trying to force her after terminating their lease without her knowledge. She said that she has asked Sarkozy repeatedly to give her until May 30, but to no avail.

According to legal documents accessed by TMZ, Olsen claims that she can’t meet the deadline because of quarantine guidelines in the city. She said that the only way she can protect her property is if she filed a divorce petition, which would trigger an automatic court order preventing him from disposing of her property, something that’s reportedly part of her prenuptial agreement.

Marital problems were ongoing:

Noted a divorce summons that Olsen signed off on April 17, ‘it was clear my marriage was over … the relationship has broken down irretrievably’.

To date it remains unclear what led to the couple’s relationship breaking down, but previous interviews over the years hint at ongoing discord.

The 50-year-old French banker and Olsen started dating in 2012. Three years later, in 2015, they wed in an intimate ceremony in Manhattan, while surrounded by just 50 of their closest family and friends.

While this divorce arrived after five years of marriage and a total of eight years of being together, E! News reported in 2013 that a source close to the couple said that Olsen and Sarkozy had very different perspectives on life.

‘Mary-Kate is just 27 but comes across as a lot, lot younger,’ said the source. ‘She’s clearly very excited about the chance to get married to a very successful, well-educated man, but life isn’t always that simple. He’s already got kids and is very happy with his status in life.’

While Olsen and Sarkozy have always been private about their relationship, in 2017, Olsen hinted at underlying tensions when she said, ‘I think [Mary-Kate and Ashley are] lucky [working hard] comes quite naturally for us. We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.’

Olsen — who with her twin sister Ashley is said to be worth $500 million while Sarkozy is thought to be worth $70 million.