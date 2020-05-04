Sharmel Teague charged, father & son, Larry Teague Jr. and Ramonyea Bishop wanted in shooting death of Flint Family Dollar security guard, Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn.

His job was to keep customers safe but one man lost his life trying to uphold his mandate.

Two men remain at large while a woman has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a Flint Family Dollar security guard in Michigan following an altercation over wearing face masks at the discount outlet.

Wanted are Larry Edward Teague Jr., 44 and the man’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, 23. Teague’s wife and Bishop’s mother, Sharmel Teague, 45, has been arrested. The arrested woman is awaiting arraignment in the Genesee County Jail, wndu reports.

All three suspects are facing a charge of first-degree premeditated murder, which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if they are convicted in the shooting death of Calvin ‘Duper’ Munerlyn, 43.

Larry Teague and Bishop also are facing several weapons charges, along with violations of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s order to wear face coverings in enclosed public spaces.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton during a Monday press conference said Sharmel Teague and her daughter went in the Family Dollar at 877 E. Fifth St. in Flint around 2 p.m. Friday. While inside, security guard Calvin Munerlyn confronted Teague’s daughter about not wearing a face mask.

Shooting follows Governor Whitman requiring wearing of face mask in enclosed space:

Whitmer issued an order in April requiring everyone entering an enclosed space to wear a face mask or covering over their nose and mouth to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Family Dollar has adopted that as a store policy.

Surveillance video showed Teague and her daughter leaving the store in a red GMC Envoy and enter the nearby River Village Apartments complex. Minutes later, cell phone records show Sharmel Teague made a phone call to Larry Teague, Leyton said.

About 20 minutes after Sharmel and her daughter left the store, Leyton said Larry Teague and Bishop drove the same GMC Envoy to the store.

Leyton said surveillance video shows Larry Teague and Bishop enter the store and start an argument with Munerlyn. Witnesses reported hearing the suspects ask Munerlyn who disrespected his wife.

During the altercation, Leyton said Bishop pulled out a handgun and shot 43-year-old Munerlyn in the head. The father of six was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he died later Friday.

Larry Teague and Bishop remained at large on Monday. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

A $1,000 reward is available for information leading to their arrests. Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, Leyton said.

‘We’re confident that we’ll get them,’ he said.

Victim’s family seek justice:

Relatives of Munerlyn expressed anguish over the man’s shooting death.

‘I’m just suffocating, I feel like a knife is in my chest,’ his wife of ten years, Latryna Sims Munerlyn, told WSMH.

‘He always done security, he’s done security in night clubs in the worst of the worst nightclubs and nobody still ever just thought to do my baby like that (sobs),’ Latryna stated.

Adding, ‘This just can’t be real..my babies need their daddy.’

Bernadett Munerlyn called her son ‘a beautiful person and he loved his family and his mama so much and his wife.’

‘I just want to see justice done for my baby. They didn’t have to take my baby and it wasn’t that serious. All you people just have to do is listen to the law, listen to the governor,’ the victim’s mother exclaimed. ‘Just stay home. If you don’t have to come out, then you wouldn’t need a mask unless you’re out getting groceries or necessities. All my baby was doing was his job working and doing his job.’

Friends of the family have also created a to help the family pay for funeral expenses. To date, as of Monday late afternoon, $42,051 out of a $10,000 goal was raised.