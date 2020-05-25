Carson Ray Peters of Decatur wanted in Danville, Alabama triple murders. Victims identified as James Edward Miller, Teresa Lynn Peters, and Tammy Renee Smith.

Police in northern Alabama are searching for an ‘armed and dangerous’ gunman who shot four people over the weekend, killing three of them, authorities said.

Carson Ray Peters, 58, is wanted on three counts of capital murder following authorities coming across the bodies of three individuals along with a wounded person at a home Sunday evening in the city of Decatur circa 7 p. m.

The victims’ relationship to the shooter was not immediately known.

The injured victim was in stable condition Monday morning, the Decatur Police Department said in a statement after being airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.

The deceased victims were identified as 55-year-old James Edward Miller, of nearby Lacey’s Spring, and Danville residents Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, and Tammy Renee Smith, 50.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident ‘of a domestic nature,’ but no details were available Monday.

Authorities warned anyone who sees Peters not to approach him.

‘The suspect should be considered armed,’ the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. ‘The public is asked to call 911 if they believe they have any information or see anything out of the ordinary in the area.’

Anyone who see Peters or know where he is, has since been asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.