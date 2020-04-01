Christian Georgia man Ronald Ashley Potter stabs long time friend 12 times w/ screwdriver over commitment to religious faith.

Do you believe in Jesus….?

A South Georgia man has been accused of stabbing his long time friend 120 12 times during an argument about whether his friend was actually a Christian, authorities said.

Ronald Ashley Potter Jr., 41, upon his arrest faced a felony charge of aggravated assault following the March 20 stabbing.

The un-named victim led to the ‘friend’ being flown to a Savannah hospital due to his injuries, according to a Glynn County police incident report. The two had been friends for more than 20 years, the Brunswick News reports.

Notice of the ‘altercation’ followed officers being dispatched to a house off Fairman Avenue where respondents found the victim with 12 stab wounds, a room in ‘disarray’ along with blood all over a kitchen floor according to an incident report.

Of note, police spokesman Brandon Kondo described a screwdriver near the victim, which was identified as the ‘stabbing weapon’.

The victim suffered stab wounds to the face, neck and abdomen, but he was released soon after he was brought to Savannah Memorial University Medical Center.

Potter was arrested the following morning and booked into the Glynn County jail, where he remains without bond, according to online records.

Kondo told the Brunswick News that the two men got into an argument over Christianity and the victim’s commitment — or lack thereof — to the religion, leading to a physical altercation and the stabbing.

‘He and the victim got into an argument over whether or not the victim was a Christian,’ Kondo said. ‘It developed into a physical altercation, and Ronald Potter stabbed the victim 12 times.’

‘They’ve supposedly been friends for over 20 years,’ Kondo said.

No other information on the incident has been released.