Gabriel Wortman wife leaving him may have been Novia Scotia shooting motive as wife and her boyfriend were initially targeted before random murders- with 18 killed.

New details surfaced Monday in Nova Scotia’s mass shooting, including how the denturist apparently first killed his ex and her new boyfriend — and dragged a female Mountie from her car before gunning her down her execution-style.

Police sources told the Toronto Sun that the death toll — now at 18 — may rise since Canadian killer denture-fitter Gabriel Wortman set fire to homes along the way.

‘There could be more victims’, a source told the Toronto Sun. ‘There were burned homes that have not been searched.’

Wortman — a local 51-year-old denturist whose business was at least temporarily shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic — planned his rampage in intricate detail, apparently starting Saturday night, first taking out his ex and her beau, police sources told the Sun.

Wortman — who had been obsessed with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police since high school, wore an RCMP uniform and drove around in a decommissioned cop car for part of his siege.

‘He’s been planning this for awhile,’ a source said.

Portapique denturist obsessed with policing, struggled w/ alcohol

Atlantic Denture Clinic shooter fascinated by guns

Why? Nova Scotia gunman dead after disguised as policeman, killing sixteen

Denturists victims would have trusted him:

Wortman, who neighbors told the Globe and Mail was a millionaire but who struggled with alcohol, drove around to local homes in the town of Portapique or pulled drivers over before killing them, officials said.

He appears to have started out with ‘an initial motivation‘ that ‘turned to randomness,’ RCMP Commissioner Brenda Luck told the CBC.

Wortman appeared to slaughter most of his targets at random, but police sources told the Toronto Sun the first two victims were the gunman’s ex-wife and her new boyfriend. It remained unclear when the denturist’s wife left him and became involved with her new lover and whether this is what set him off.

A source told the Sun that Wortman’s victims ‘would have trusted him’ when they first saw him in a police uniform.

Those killed included ‘a mom and dad [shot dead] in front of their own children,’ a police source told the Sun.

Portman set fire to some abodes and vehicles as he murdered people in a 30-mile radius and over 14 hours, authorities said.

He also set his own house on fire, police said.

RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of Canada’s famed police force, at one point rammed her cruiser into Wortman’s vehicle to try to stop him, sources said.

Wortman then ‘shot her in the chest with a bunch of rounds,’’ the source said.

Then he ‘pulled her out of the car and executed her point-blank … took her gun and [ammo], burned his own car and took her car,’ the source added.

Wortman was finally cornered at a gas station in the nearby tiny town of Enfield and took out what is believed to have been Stevenson’s gun before being shot dead in a hail of police bullets, the source said.