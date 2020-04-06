Mary Collins missing Charlotte woman found dead: 3 suspects arrested in the kidnapping and murder of mentally disabled 20 year old North Carolina woman.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have arrested and charged three people in the murder of a missing Charlotte woman suffering from a mental disability — who’d been missing since March 28.

The body of Mary Collins, 20 was discovered after North Carolina police followed leads – where upon the missing woman was discovered deceased in the 700 block of Rollerton Road on Saturday, WBTV reports.

Police are awaiting positive identification from the Medical Examiner’s Office, but officers said the deceased female is believed to be that of 20-year-old Collins.

Police identified and arrested James Salerno, 20, Lavi Pham, 21, and Kelly Lavery, 24.

The three were transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with kidnapping and murder.

According to Mecklenburg County jail records, Salerno has been arrested on several drug and robbery charges since 2017, and Lavery has a prior arrest in the county for simple assault. All three of the suspects are due in court on Tuesday, Fox 46 reported.

I need prayer warriors please please please!!! This is Mary Collins my brothers granddaughter. My niece is extremely… Posted by Karen Collins-West on Thursday, April 2, 2020

Mystery motive in kidnapping and murder of mentally challenged Charlotte woman:

Family members of Collins reported her missing to police on March 30.

Collins was last seen on Burnley Road on March 28 around 2:30 p.m. and was believed to have traveled to the NoDa area to meet with friends, according to CMPD.

Family members say Collins was diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

At the time of her disappearance, Collins who is around 5’4″ and weighing 110 pounds, was described wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black leggings, a black beanie and was carrying a black Marilyn Manson purse.

This is an ongoing, active investigation. Not immediately clear is what led to the three suspects, believed to be the victim’s friends — allegedly targeting the mentally disabled young woman.

Anyone with information that may help detectives can call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit Detective or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.