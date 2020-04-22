: About author bio at bottom of article.

Teen singer, 17, kills self as 3 months coronavirus lockdown felt like...

Bethany Palmer Manchester teen death: 17 year old aspiring singer commits suicide cause 3 month coronavirus lockdown felt like 300 years.

A UK teenager who killed herself felt a three-month coronavirus lockdown was ‘like 300 years’, her family have said.

Bethany Palmer from Sale, Greater Manchester, died two weeks ago.

Her family said, according to the 17 year old, the coronavirus quarantine felt like it would never end.

Beth’s dad Mike Palmer told ITV’s Granada Reports he had no doubt the lockdown had played a major part in his daughter’s suicide death.

Mr Palmer said: ‘She couldn’t finish college, she couldn’t go out and see her friends.

‘She felt as though this three-month lockdown was to her 300 years.

‘This three-month lockdown I think became an extreme, almost obsessive obsession, that it was never going to end.’

Mental health issues cited:

Mr Palmer and Bethany’s mother Helen said they wanted to prevent other families from suffering a similar tragedy and warned other young people may also be vulnerable at the moment due to the pandemic.

Beth’s family have shared a fundraising page which has already received £11,025 in donations for a trust they are setting up in her memory.

The money will fund mental health first aid for young people in colleges and schools.

Their online tribute read: ‘Beth lived her life to the max and it was always full of fun, laughter, family, friends, mischief, dance, the occasional drink, music, a bit of fake tan and singing.

‘Beth’s life was all about love, fun and music and we want this to be her legacy.

‘Beth, we love you more than anything in the world.’

Bethany was a talented singer and musician who often performed live at The Brooklands Tap pub and also attended dance classes at Cadmans Dance Centre.

Sale High School, where Beth was once a pupil, issued a statement: ‘We are devastated to hear of the sad death of former SHS student Beth Palmer.’

‘Beth was a truly wonderful and hugely talented student.’

‘She was loved by all who knew her.’

‘Rest in Peace Beth. Everyone at Sale High sends masses of love to you and your family.’

Of note, Beth’s funeral took place at Altrincham Crematorium on Thursday but only family could attend due to current restrictions.

The circumstances of Bethany’s death are expected to be examined at an inquest.

Her suicide follows that of another recent suicide of a West Norfolk teen girl, 19, who passed away from self inflicted injuries after her family saying her coronavirus world closing on her.