Andrea Camps Lacayo Miami Terra Environmenta high school senior shot dead by George Walton & Adrian Cosby in botched Adidas Yeezy sneakers robbery.

Two men were charged this weekend with the shooting death of Miami high school senior Andrea Camps Lacayo, who was killed earlier this week in a botched sneaker sale, the Miami Herald reports.

George Walton and Adrian Cosby, both 19, allegedly met up with Camps and her boyfriend, Sergio Berben, on Tuesday to buy three pairs of Adidas Yeezy sneakers for $935.

The deal had been arranged via social media, police said, with the victims driving up in front of an abandoned home located at 12041 Southwest 271st Street, Tuesday evening.

Matters took a turn for the worse upon Berben asking Walton for payment upon him trying on the shoes, NBC Miami reports. At that point, Cosby allegedly approached on the driver’s side and opened fire at Camps and Berben, who were sitting in Berben’s parked car. Camps, 18, was hit in the torso and died in surgery at South Medical Center. A bullet grazed Berben’s arm, police said.

Walson and Cosby fled the scene northbound to Cosby’s residence in Homestead, according to the arrest report.

Suspects admitted planning to rob victim all along:

Miami-Dade police worked leads before raiding the home where Cosby and Walton lived on Saturday. An arrest report told of the two men confessed to the shooting, with Walton claiming ‘his only intention for meeting with Sergio Berben was to steal the sneakers once he tried them on.’

Berben identified Cosby as the shooter, according to the arrest report. Both men have been charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and attempted armed robbery.

Walton had no prior arrests, with Cosby previously charged as a juvenile for grand-theft auto, robbery, and carrying a concealed weapon in 2017. The charges were dropped in 2018.

Both men are being held without bond the Miami Herald reports.

Camps was a senior at Terra Environmental Research Institute, where she was captain of the dance team. She had been accepted to Florida International University, where she intended to pursue a nursing degree.