Alexandria Baute Chicago woman fatally shot while social distancing outside 7-Eleven. No arrests made in random shooting as reward offered leading to arrest.

A 27-year-old Chicago woman has been shot dead while social-distancing outside a convenience store, amidst the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world.

Alexandria Baute was gunned down late Tuesday while waiting in a line outside a 7-Eleven just blocks away from her apartment in the city’s Logan Square section, the Chicago Tribune reports.

‘She was awesome,’ her father, Jeffrey Baute, told the Tribune. ‘She was vibrant and happy. Full of life, independent and stubborn. She wanted to make people happy and to live life and to be happy.’

But his daughter’s dreams were dashed when his only child — whom he described as a ‘little rebel rocker’ — stood in a line with a friend outside a 7-Eleven where they went to buy cigarettes amid the coronavirus crisis. She was shot as her friend locked up his bike, the father said.

‘He thought she tripped,’ the father said. ‘He rolled her over, and she was bleeding out of her mouth.’

A Chicago woman was killed by a stray bullet while social distancing in a line outside a 7-Eleven. Alexandria Baute, 27, had just been laid off from her job at a restaurant due to the coronavirus crisis. #twill https://t.co/QX32iOWsoC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) April 9, 2020

Open ended gun violence in America:

Responding paramedics tried to revive Baute before she was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead less than an hour after the shooting, according to medical examiner records.

Investigators said someone fired eight shots a few blocks away from where Baute was gunned down, but it’s unclear if the incidents were connected. Police were working to track down surveillance photos from nearby businesses in hopes of identifying a suspect, the Tribune reports.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday afternoon, a Chicago police spokeswoman said. Alexandria’s shooting death continued to remain an open investigation.

Baute’s family is now offering a $6,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Baute’s slaying was one of eight recorded homicides in Chicago on Tuesday, marking the city’s deadliest day of violence in nearly two years, the Tribune reports, in another day of open ended gun violence which continues to pervade the United States, COVID-19 or not.