Jordan Allen Jr 5 year old Houston boy shot & killed while making TikTok videos after fatally succumbing to stray bullet nearly one week after random shooting.

A Texas 5 year old boy died Monday, nearly a week after getting caught in the crosshairs of a drive-by shooting after a stray bullet striking him while he was playing TikTok videos by the balcony.

KTRK reported a stray bullet fatally striking Jordan Allen Jr., 5, in the head as he stood on the second-floor balcony of his family’s Houston home.

The man’s child passed away Monday morning after medics took the 5 year old boy off life support at Texas Children’s Hospital about a week after he was shot in the head.

The boy’s father told KTRK that he’d been on the porch with his son when he asked for some juice.

The father reportedly said he stepped inside the home when he overheard a rapid succession of gunfire. He then heard his son crying for help.

‘He just told me to get him some juice, that’s why I stepped in the house to get him some juice,’ said the boy’s dad, Jordan Allen Sr.

‘The happiest child in the world. Jordan…. he would bring joy to everybody,’ the father added.

Police said the family was enjoying their night when they heard five to six gunshots in the parking lot.

The next thing Allen heard was his son pleading for help.

‘Everybody ran in the house and the kids’ room in the house, so I ran to the porch, and then I see my son on the ground holding his head asking for my help,’ Allen said.

Houston police in a statement said that Allen was not the intended target. While no suspects are in custody, KTRK reported that police are seeking three women — Shapree Monique Stoneham, 29, Khalisah Smith, 18, and Alexis Moshae Gore, 22 — in connection with the fatal shooting.

Investigators stressed that the three women are not facing criminal charges at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the March 31 incident is instructed to call the Houston Police Department’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.