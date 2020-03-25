TikTok Larz coronavirus challenge fail. Social media influencer GayShawnMendes ends up in hospital testing positive for COVID-19 just days after stunt.

A self avowed California social media prankster has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 — just days after posting a video of himself licking a toilet bowl for in a coronavirus challenge.

The TikTok personality, known as Larz, reportedly posted footage of himself in a hospital bed on Sunday, according to the Daily Mail.

‘I tested positive for Coronavirus,’ the 21-year-old from Beverly Hills tweeted on an account that has since been suspended, the outlet reported.

It comes just two days after the prankster, who goes by the social media handle GayShawnMendes, posted a video himself on Friday running his tongue across a public toilet.

GAYSHAWNMENDES is now in hospital for having corona virus. lmaoo pic.twitter.com/sbL4KcKfzl — ℳ. (@ndxlicious) March 24, 2020

Why is this moron getting treated? He should be in jail, not taking up a vital hospital bed. https://t.co/QEphhypDjD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 25, 2020

Am I famous yet?

The TikTok craze —which has become trending on the video-sharing platform —incites users to post footage of themselves licking everything from toilets to grocery store produce.

It wasn’t clear whether Larz’s apparent infection was linked to the stunt.

The social media influencer has previously appeared on the Dr. Phil show, (see below) where he drew criticism for boasting about how he’d licked tubs of ice cream before putting them back in store freezers, and claimed he made ‘lots of money’ from his online following.

Of note, the 21 year old also criticized his family, calling them irrelevant because they ‘failed to have followers!’

The social media personality’s infection comes as the number of infected Americans soared past 64,563 as of Wednesday afternoon along with 908 known deaths according to up to the minute source Worldometers which cites the United Nations Population Division, World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), International Monetary Fund (IMF), and World Bank.