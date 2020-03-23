Dan Marcotte Lake Country British Columbia, Canadian man receives death threats after viral video shows him buying an entire store’s meat section in face of coronavirus fears.

A Canadian couple have become the target of death threats after video of them buying an entire British Columbia store’s meat section went viral.

Dan Marcotte who operates a small moving company, ‘Dan-Mel Moving‘, conceded ‘getting caught up’ in the anxiety most people are feeling about the coronavirus and made the large purchase for his own family.

Video of last weekend’s shopping spree at a Lake Country ‘Save On Foods’ outlet led to Marcotte being the target of wide rebuke as hostility amongst shoppers scampering for limited food and resources becomes paramount.

‘All I get are death threats,’ told Dan Marcotte via Canada’s Castanet. ‘It was a stupid mistake, now I’m being prosecuted. But nobody really knows who I am.’

‘….when you do something bad, no one forgets,’

Video of Marcotte and his girlfriend buying two shopping carts full of meat soon went viral on YouTube, with over 450,000 views.

Marcotte who remains widely maligned in the face of the epidemic amid accusation of glutton hoarding insists only stocking up on account of inertia surrounding the ‘coronavirus panic’.

‘We just wanted to protect ourselves, our family and our animals,’ he told via Global News. ‘We decided to go, buy meat and essentials to get us by because, according to the media, this could go on for months.’

Adding, ‘Everybody knows who I am, because I put myself out there, (now) I’m getting death threats and I don’t answer the phone so I’m losing business. My own mother is ashamed of me.’

Marcotte also addressed claims of him purportedly laughing and pushing people while at the Lake Country Save-On Foods on March 14, insisting the reports are false he told the Terrace Standard.

Marcotte went on to claim his actions also being the result of a mental health disorder.

Marcotte adds that people know nothing of his good deeds—like joining volunteers who took food and other goods to BC wildfire evacuees in 2017; Marcotte says he drove 14 hours a day to transport supplies. Reeling from the video backlash, Marcotte says he’s given $1,000 to a local food bank.

The Canadian won’t be returning any of that meat, he admits, but he’s ready to help anyone who needs a hand during the pandemic.

‘When you do something good, no one remembers and when you do something bad, no one forgets,’ the moving operator further reflected.