Olga Kurylenko coronavirus: Bond girl tests positive for COVID-19 and remains in self isolation after experiencing symptoms. Just finished slew of projects.

Former Bond girl Olga Kurylenko has tested positive for coronavirus, she revealed last night.

The 40-year-old, who played Camille Montes in 2008’s Quantum of Solace, said she was diagnosed after feeling ‘ill for almost a week’ with fever and fatigue.

The actress is now facing days in isolation and posted a picture of her locked window on Instagram last night as she revealed she was ‘locked up at home’.

The Soviet-born actress added: ‘Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!’

Kurylenko starred opposite Daniel Craig in Quantum of Solace as Bolivian secret agent Camille Montes, a role for which she did dialect training.

The Death Of Stalin actress, who was born in Soviet-era Ukraine but is now a French citizen, wrote her Instagram caption in both English and the Cyrillic alphabet.

Russian reports say she has lived in London for around a decade, but she did not say where she is undergoing quarantine.

She said: ‘To bring down the temperature, they said to take Paracetamol, which I do. That’s all. Nothing more to do.

‘Of course, I still take vitamins for myself like that. And I eat garlic, just for the immune system.

‘I drink water. Squeeze lemons in water. That’s all.’

Kurylenko’s diagnosis comes days after Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson became the first major Hollywood celebrities to contract the virus whilst filming in Australia.

Kurylenko has recently finished shooting her upcoming movie The Bay Of Silence, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It is not yet clear if anyone else will need to be quarantined as a result of her positive test.

The mother-of-one originally rose to fame as a model after being discovered in Moscow at the age 13.

The dizzy ascent of a former Ukraine model:

Since her turn as a Bond girl, she has appeared in films including Oblivion, The Water Diviner and The Room. She also appeared in 2018’s Johnny English Strikes Again, part of the series which parodies the Bond films.

Kurylenko has a number of releases in the offing, including a French Netflix movie called Sentinelle that is in post-production and due out this August reports the dailymail.

She is also slated to appear in a Chinese action thriller called The Hunting, originally called Fox Hunt.

The Hunting, which revolves around the Chinese government’s attempt to capture white collar criminals who skip the country, was filmed in Europe last year.

Meanwhile the upcoming installment in the James Bond franchise, No Time To Die, has had its release date bumped from April to November because of coronavirus.