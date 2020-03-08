Tonawanda teen accidentally shoots girlfriend during dinner date when going to pay...

Anthony Ciccarelli Tonawanda, NY teen accidentally shoots girlfriend, Celeste Haynie during dinner date when reaching into his pant leg for his wallet.

A dinner date nearly ended in disaster when an upstate NY man accidentally shot his girlfriend in the leg —after the man’s handgun going off when he reached in his pocket for his wallet to pay for the couple’s steakhouse meal.

Anthony Ciccarelli, 19, of Tonawanda allegedly inadvertently fired the Ruger 9mm when he went to pay the check at Texas de Brazil inside the Walden Galleria, Thursday night, hitting Celeste Haynie in the upper right leg, Cheektowaga police told WGRZ.

WKBW reported Ciccarelli accidentally discharging a pistol when he reached into his pants pocket upon receipt of the dining bill. The bullet grazed his girlfriend’s leg.

The couple initially drove away only to pull up half-a-mile away to call for help.

‘The couple left the restaurant in an attempt to seek medical care. While en-route to obtain medical aid, Ciccarelli pulled into a plaza parking lot at Walden Avenue and Galleria Drive where the female contacted Cheektowaga Police requesting medical assistance,’ Cheektowaga Police Chief Michael Sliwinski told via WKBW.

Boyfriend arraigned on three felony charges:

Cops arrested the boyfriend after discovering the man’s gun had been reported stolen from a car in Niagara Falls in 2018. The weapon was not registered under Ciccarelli’s name.

The man’s date had a tourniquet placed around her leg before she was taken to ECMC Hospital in Buffalo with non-life-threatening injuries, according to WIVB.

Come Friday, Ciccarelli was arraigned in Cheektowaga Town Court on charges of first-degree reckless endangerment as well as criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of stolen property.

All three charges are felonies and he faces seven years in prison if convicted.

Ciccarelli was released after posting $5,000 bond and is scheduled to return for a hearing hearing on Wednesday.