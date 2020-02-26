Sarah Boone Orlando, Florida woman tricks boyfriend into zipping boyfriend in suitcase, videos him suffocating to death. Video shows girlfriend taunting Jorge Torrez Jr. while trapped inside bag.

A Florida woman has been accused of zipping her boyfriend in a suitcase and leaving him to die — all while taunting him on video.

Sarah Boone, 42, come her arrest on Tuesday told detectives, having played a game of hide-and-seek with her partner, also 42, Jorge Torrez Jr., the day before while drinking alcohol. She said they both agreed, ‘it would be funny’ if Torrez got in a blue suitcase in her home outside of Winter Park, Orlando, WKMG reported.

Inexplicably the woman claims having forgotten all about the human cargo — falling asleep in her bed for hours before realizing Torrez was still inside.

Boone said she woke up to her cell phone ringing and went to go check on Torrez, only to find him unresponsive and not breathing.

She called 911 that afternoon with responding police finding Torrez dead at the scene.

But there’s more.

Arrested: Sarah Boone, 42, for Second Degree Murder in the death of 42-year-old Jorge Torres Jr., who died after Boone zipped him into a suitcase, and didn’t return for hours. pic.twitter.com/JCHWG7WNkp — Orange County Sheriff’s Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 26, 2020

During investigations, cops said Torrez incurred a small cut on his lip along with bruising around his eye. Cops also retrieved two videos from Boone’s phone, which showed the girlfriend teasing Torres as he’s trapped in the suitcase.

Boon can be heard laughing in one video as Torres calls out her name and says he can’t breathe.

‘Yeah that’s what you do when you choke me,’ Boone said in one of the videos, according to WKMG.

One video shows the suitcase facing down with Torres pushing in an attempt to get out. A second shows the luggage in a different position as Torres calls out to Boone.

As Torres continued to assert he couldn’t breathe, Boone continued to mock him in one of the clips.

‘That’s on you. Oh, that’s what I feel like when you cheat on me,’ Boone is heard saying.

Deputies say they decided to arrest Boone after discovering ‘inconsistencies’ with her statements and what was captured on camera.

In a Twitter post, Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Sarah Boone is now facing a second-degree murder charge. It remains unclear if the woman was allowed bail.