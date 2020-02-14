Samantha Myers Arkansas woman burned at Japanese kibachi grill restaurant in Paragould plans to sue after suffering second degree burns.

A mishap at a hibachi grill restaurant in Paragould, Arkansas has left a 26 year old woman incurring second degree burns.

Samantha Myers was celebrating her 26th birthday with her family at Kimono Japanese Steak House, with the group settled around a freshly cleaned grill eating lunch. At some point their chef drew a heart in flammable liquid, held a flame to the liquid only for it to ‘explode.’ The incident led to both Myers and the chef being caught on fire WTVC reports.

‘He makes our food and does the volcano trick with the fire,’ Myers told via KAIT. ‘After he does that, he lights it, and fire goes everywhere.’

‘It happened so fast, I kind of just jumped back and I was like, ‘I’m on fire,” Myers reiterated.

Myers told of ‘quickly’ running to the bathroom and splashing cold water on her face. Myers said that while she was in the bathroom, her family asked for help from the employees – only to get no response.

Restaurant offered to pay medical bills but declined media overtures for comment:

The flames burnt off Myers’ eyelashes and eyebrows and singed her hair. She was taken to an area hospital and treated for first-degree burns on her face and second-degree burns on her neck and chest. On Tuesday, doctors began treating her for an infection on her eyelids.

Myers said the restaurant did not charge her family for their meals, nevertheless offered to pay for medical treatment. She now plans to sue the restaurant.

The incident has led to Myers having nightmares and emotionally scarred.

‘I just feel emotionally and physically drained,’ Myers told WTVC. ‘I’m tired and I’m hurting pretty badly.’

The restaurant has to date declined media overtures for comment.