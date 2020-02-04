Kelly Kay instagram model arrested Super Bowl 2020 fame. A streaker boasts about her trespass stunt as she becomes a social media sensation.

Anything for fame. An Instagram model has found social media fame following her arrest after flashing fans during this weekend’s Super Bowl.

Kelly Kay’s rise in the tabloid media stakes (who can resist barely clad women insisting on being noticed on the national level …?) came as the ‘fan’ was filmed being tackled by security during Super Bowl 2020 as she charged onto the field during Kansas City Chiefs‘ 31-20 winning game over the San Francisco 49ers.

What might have been a mere impromptu moment soon to be dismissed as the actions of a jubilant fan became a trending social media sensation as Kay lifted up her dress and showed off her backside to hooting fans. Suddenly the world wanted to know the identity of the Super Bowl streaker – they were about to find out.

Touchdown !

Super Bowl streaker believed to be Instagram model Kelly Kay https://t.co/kxvFu9jWre pic.twitter.com/A0OLhNvhEs — New York Post (@nypost) February 3, 2020

‘I was just living my best life….’

The incident led to the IG model being arrested and charged with misdemeanor trespass over the pr campaign stunt on NFL‘s most important day. More importantly it allowed Kay to let fans and the world know she existed and how.

It wasn’t long after that Kay took to Instagram, boasting of her arrest, posting, ‘Young jail bait out of jail, fresh out of the pen, fresh out of Dade County, what.’ She also posted a picture of herself typing away at the computer. She captioned the image, ‘Straight from jail to work, still in the same dress.’

Explaining her decision to run onto the field to the Daily Mail, (why decline…?) Kay revealed, ‘I was just living my best life.’ The social media star, who has more than 265,000 followers, sorry – 308, 000 followers — only made it a few feet from the stands before she was tackled by security during the game.

She shared an image of herself on the ground after she was tackled and joked, ‘Let’s get the memes going.’ She also changed her Instagram profile picture to her mugshot.

Kelly also confirmed on social media that her streaking attempt was linked to Vitaly Uncensored which is the same website that got a lot of attention from Kinsey Wolanski who streaked at the Champions League final game between Tottenham and Liverpool.

How far will you go for fame?

View this post on Instagram Eyes on the prize 💰 Glowing ✨ thanks to @newskinsolutions A post shared by Kelly Kay (@kellykay) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:06am PDT